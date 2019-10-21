e-paper
Monday, Oct 21, 2019

India vs South Africa: ‘Rohit Sharma taking revenge on himself’: Shoaib Akhtar elaborates why - Watch

cricket Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rohit Sharma
File image of Rohit Sharma(PTI)
         

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that Rohit Sharma is taking revenge on himself for not performing in the last few years in red-ball cricket. Ever since being promoted to open the innings, Rohit has been in sensational form and has peeled off three centuries in the ongoing series against South Africa.

Rohit has so far scored three centuries in his first series as opener against the Proteas. In the four innings he has played so far in the series, Rohit has scored 529 runs including a double hundred.

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3: Live score and updates

“Now, everyone will admit that Rohit Sharma was a great batsman and is a great batsman. He collected runs at will in limited-overs cricket. However, he realized that he was missing out on bigger action - Test cricket,” Akhtar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

 

“I think Rohit Sharma is now realising what he is capable of. He is batting in one-day style only. He is hitting big sixes and scoring freely. He is now taking revenge from his own self,” he added.

Rohit’s brilliant 212 in the ongoing Test at Ranchi helped him break legendary Don Bradman’s record for the highest Test average at home after 10-plus innings.

ALSO READ: ‘Enforcer’ Kohli’s new captaincy feat reflects Team India’s dominance

He now averages 99.84 at home, edging past Bradman’s average of 98.22. The 32-year-old has now amassed 1,298 runs in 18 innings in Tests at home, which includes six centuries and five half-centuries.

“He now wants to make it up for the time he has lost by not playing Test cricket in the last five years. Had he played Test cricket, he would have easily scored 8000-9000 runs by now,” said Akhtar.

“If he continues playing in the form he is playing, he can easily break Steve Smith’s record and score thousand runs in a Test series.

“Finally, Rohit has arrived in Test cricket and will now become a brand,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 15:05 IST

