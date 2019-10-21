India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: India aim to extend firm grip over proceedings

Live score and updates: Led by Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane India piled on 497 runs on the board before declaring the innings. In the gloom, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav sent back the South African openers packing and when the umpires took the players off for bad light, South Africa were down in the dumps with 9/2. Day 3 will have its own set of trials and tribulations for the visitors, they need to show resilience on a surface which is still good to bat on, but their temperament will be put to test by the relentless nature of the Indian attack. If the first two days are anything to go by, this pitch offers assistance to the new ball and both Umesh and Shami will be fired up after their superb burst yesterday evening.

India vs SA, Live score and updates:

7:58 hrs IST George Linde speaks Linde returned figures of 4-133 with his left-arm spin, providing some support to paceman Kagiso Rabada who had put the hosts in early trouble at 39 for three on day one. “I didn’t expect to play Test cricket. So when I got the call-up I was quite nervous but luckily I had a few days to just settle,” the Cape Town-born Linde told reporters. “Today few lessons learnt, especially at the end. But I will take four wickets on a debut.





7:42 hrs IST Rohit on Rahane “It shows how strong mentally he is and how hungry he is for runs which get India out of trouble. His Test career graph is always going forward step by step. If your middle-order is strong and you are confident that one guy will put his hand up and take the team forward whatever the situation, it augurs well for India. Very happy for him, he had wanted to post a big score for a long time.”



