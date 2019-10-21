India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: India aim to extend firm grip over proceedings
India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Catch all the live score and updates from the 3rd Test between India and South Africa from Ranchi.
7:58 hrs IST
7:42 hrs IST
7:34 hrs IST
Rohit show
Live score and updates: Led by Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane India piled on 497 runs on the board before declaring the innings. In the gloom, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav sent back the South African openers packing and when the umpires took the players off for bad light, South Africa were down in the dumps with 9/2. Day 3 will have its own set of trials and tribulations for the visitors, they need to show resilience on a surface which is still good to bat on, but their temperament will be put to test by the relentless nature of the Indian attack. If the first two days are anything to go by, this pitch offers assistance to the new ball and both Umesh and Shami will be fired up after their superb burst yesterday evening.
George Linde speaks
Linde returned figures of 4-133 with his left-arm spin, providing some support to paceman Kagiso Rabada who had put the hosts in early trouble at 39 for three on day one.
“I didn’t expect to play Test cricket. So when I got the call-up I was quite nervous but luckily I had a few days to just settle,” the Cape Town-born Linde told reporters.
“Today few lessons learnt, especially at the end. But I will take four wickets on a debut.
Rohit on Rahane
“It shows how strong mentally he is and how hungry he is for runs which get India out of trouble. His Test career graph is always going forward step by step. If your middle-order is strong and you are confident that one guy will put his hand up and take the team forward whatever the situation, it augurs well for India. Very happy for him, he had wanted to post a big score for a long time.”
Rohit show
He was dominant on day 2 and in his own languid approach, Rohit Sharma has started off this new role as an opener in an excellent manner.
Opening in Tests presents a different challenge from what he is used to in white-ball cricket. “And a different challenge to batting at No.5 or No.7 at times. “Playing the first ball, compared to facing the ball after 30-40 overs where you need to play with a low backlift because the ball is older, softer and can keep low in India.
“There’s nothing in particular that I’ve done in terms of technique. (But) The new ball does something in whatever conditions you play... We saw in Ranchi and Pune that it did something (more) than (it) would overseas, in Australia for instance. I was allowing myself to take time rather than going after the ball,” he said