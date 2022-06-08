India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Toss, dew can become a factor, Temba Bavuma expects pitch to get better in second half

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma expects the pitch for the first T20I against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to get better to bat in the second innings. The Proteas played a practice match on Sunday on the side wickets at Kotla and based on that, Bavuma believed the ball stopped more than it spun but conditions got better to bat as the game progressed.

"We got to play a practice game, albeit on one of the side pitches. It was (bouncing) a bit lower than obviously what we are used to (getting) back home. It did not spin as much as it stopped. As the night went on, the wicket got better to bat on. We will look to assess conditions as well as we can whether we bat or bowl first," Bavuma said on the eve of the series opener.

The pitch was kept under wraps for the better part of Wednesday, in all probability to protect it from baking under the sun. When the rug was removed in the evening, the 22 yards gave an impression that it is likely to assist the slower bowlers more.

If Bavuma's assessment is accurate, then dew can also play a major factor in making it easier for the batters in the second half of the match, which is scheduled to start at 7pm on Thursday. Both teams did not practice much keeping the dew in mind but according to the DDCA groundstaff, it can play a role on Thursday.

Heat biggest concern for South Africa

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celcius on Wednesday and it is expected to be pretty much the same on Thursday, adding to the discomfort level of the visiting South African side.

"We expected it to be hot obviously, but not this hot. I think we are fortunate that the games are being played at night because at night it is bearable. But during the day the guys are trying to look after themselves as much as possible. Drink a lot more water. Keep mentally fresh as they can," said Bavuma.

The right-handed batter admitted that coping with the Delhi heat will be one of the "biggest challenges" for his side.

"It is just coping with the heat, to be honest. It is not something we are used to back home. Hydration, cramping and fatigue are big things. You can only get used to it by playing in this type of heat. We have to hydrate ourselves and manage our energies as well as we can," he added.

When asked about the five-match series, Bavuma said: "It's an exciting series for both India and South Africa. We were able to get the better of the Indian side a couple of months ago (during their tour of South Africa) but I think this is a different looking team, with a lot of younger, fresher faces within their team. Guys who have a big point to prove, guys who want to stake a claim for their position within the Indian team. They will not be short of motivation, so from our side as a team, we won't be expecting anything easy, we are not thinking that everything is going to happen the same way as it happened in South Africa back home. We have to play good cricket, and prepare well, which we have done."

