India vs South Africa 1st Test, Centurion weather forecast: Rain threat looms large on Day 2 as century beckons KL Rahul

KL Rahul had staged a stunning fightback after Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul left India wounded at 121 for six on Day 1 of the opening Test of the two-game series as he shepherded the tail, adding 84 runs with numbers 8, 9 and 10 to help the tourists end the day at 208 for eight. Rahul, in his brand-new role in the Test side and with hope to revive his red-ball career, showed pure class against the South African pace attack as he remained unbeaten on 70. The 31-year-old looked set for a well-deserved century, which will be a second in his career at the venue after the knock of 123 in the 2021/22 tour, but the rain disrupted his plans. The final session on Day 1 at the SuperSport Park was called out due to heavy rainfall in Centurion, forcing an early stumps. And if the forecast for Wednesday remains true, Rahul might have to wait for his eighth career ton, and first as a wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket. Ground staff come up with raincovers as rain halted play in the last session of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa in the India tour of South Africa, 2023-24, at SuperSport Park, in Centurion on Tuesday(ICC Twitter)

There was a 96 per cent chance of rain and a 30 per cent probability of thunderstorms on Tuesday. The rain did affect the game twice on the opening day, having experienced a delayed toss; however, contrary to the prediction of a total washout, Day 1 witnessed 59 overs of riveting action.

Rian threat, however, looms large on Wednesday with an 84 per cent chance of rain and 17 per cent probability of thunderstorms. According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for December 27 in Centurion reads: "Considerable cloudiness and cooler with a couple of showers". Based on the hourly forecast, Centurion is likely to experience rainfall in the afternoon and early evening.

Centurion weather forecast for Wednesday, December 27(Acccuweather)

All eyes will be on Rahul when Day 2 resumes at the SuperSport Park. Wednesday might, in fact, experience an early start to make up for the lost overs on the opening day. With less probability of rain in the morning, Rahul might get the chance to complete his century and take India towards a competitive total. South Africa, meanwhile, will look to keep their gameplan simple and target the batter at the other end of the pitch with India having two wickets in hand.