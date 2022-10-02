India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA live on TV and online

India face South Africa in the second T20I of their three-match series, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The hosts won the first T20I by eight wickets on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 107 runs, India reached 110 for two in 16.4 overs with KL Rahul hammering an unbeaten knock of 51 runs off 56 balls. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav also smacked an unbeaten knock of 50 runs off 33 balls. The hosts ended up winning by eight wickets. Initially, a three-wicket haul by Arshdeep Singh helped India restrict the visitors to 106 for eight in 20 overs.

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I take place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will take place on October 2, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I take place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I be live streamed?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be live streamed on Hotstar.

