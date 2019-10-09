India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

cricket

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:10 IST

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side showed why they are the No.1-ranked Test side in the world as they thumped South Africa by 203 runs in Visakhapatnam. Mohammad Shami was the star of the show as he picked up 5 wickets in the fourth innings to dismiss the Proteas for just 191 runs. This was another emphatic display by Virat Kohli and Co in their quest for supremacy in the World Test Championship.

India is likely to go in with the same playing eleven in Pune with both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja getting a chance to again bamboozle the Proteas batsmen. Rohit Sharma was another success story from the Vizag Test match as he scored two centuries in the match to cement his place in the Indian side.

Where is the India vs South Africa 2nd Test taking place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 2nd Test begin?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match begins from 9:30 am IST on Thursday (October 10).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be available on HotStar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 15:09 IST