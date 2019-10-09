India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Virat Kohli looks to rectify shortcomings, Rohit Sharma has eyes on prize | See pics

cricket

The players of India cricket team sweat it out in the nets in the final practice session ahead of second Test against South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium starting Thursday. Virat Kohli and his troops registered a convincing 203-run victory against Proteas in the first Test at Vizag and will be hopeful of similar level of performances to take an unassailable lead in three-match series. As for the visitors, they would look to stay afloat by turning their fortunes around in Pune.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded pictures of India players training hard at the venue. Skipper Kohli seemed to miss a delivery meant for cut while opener Rohit looked like working on his forward defence. The BCCI post read: #TeamIndia all set for the 2nd Test against South Africa. #INDvSA.”

Kohli is not having an entirely bumper year in Test cricket this year. In four Test matches this year, Kohli has scored only 210 runs at an average of 35.00 which is the 2nd lowest in his Test career so far.

He looked good in both the innings in Vizag without kicking on to make a big score and in a bid to reclaim his form in the longest format, the skipper slogged it out in the nets ahead of the Pune Test.

However, he was not entirely comfortable against Ravindra Jadeja as the left-arm spinner got a ball to land on a length and skid through. Kohli was beaten all ends up as he failed to pick up the length and bounce and was knocked over.

It was indeed a rare sight because the Indian skipper is very astute and measured against spin. In the first Test too, he was dismissed by Senuran Muthusamy, who is another left-arm spinner.

