Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni: Michael Vaughan picks ‘best white-ball captain of this era’

Vaughan also said that a lot of captaincy is off the field and this where strong tactical brains come to the fore as it allows people to manage people better.

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni
File image of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni(Getty Images)
         

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has picked MS Dhoni as the best limited-overs captain of this era. He also said that Virat Kohli’s energy and exuberance makes him an exciting captain in Test cricket. “Eoin Morgan was a revelation in 50-over cricket. MS Dhoni doesn’t do international captaincy anymore but in our era, Dhoni is the best white-ball captain I have seen…the way he manoeuvres from behind the stump, just reads play, thinks out of the box, handles the pressure card and is also great with the bat. In Tests, Virat Kohli is busy, energetic, a brilliant batsman, full of life. I like the way he captains,” Vaughan told TOI.

Vaughan also said that a lot of captaincy is off the field and this where strong tactical brains come to the fore as it allows people to manage people better.

ALSO READ: India’s best ever? Virat Kohli’s stellar captaincy numbers continue to soar

“It goes beyond the actual tactical side of the pitch. You need to have a strong cricketing brain and a strong idea of how to manage people. It is also the way you portray yourself in the public, how you handle the media, the messages you send, the structure and goal that you set for the team. Good captains give their team a vision of what they want to achieve over the course of the next few months and years,” Vaughan further added.

Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy India clinched the World T20 in 2007 and then backed it up by winning the 2011 World Cup. Also, India claimed the 2013 Champions Trophy. Also, Chennai Super Kings has been a hugely successful team in the IPL and lot of this success can be attributed to MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

“Look experience is always going to matter whether you like it or not. I mean there are a numerous number of times people have given up on sportsmen, and they have proved people wrong, and he has done that many times in his career as well. So one great thing about him is that he thinks for India cricket. And whatever we think, he is on the same page. The alignment is there. The kind of mindset he has had is to groom youngsters and give them opportunities, and he is still the same person,” Kohli said about Dhoni ahead of the South Africa series.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 10:57 IST

