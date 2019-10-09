e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli’s stellar numbers continue to soar, is he India’s best ever?

Under Kohli, India’s fast-bowlers have become a force to reckon with and this has given the team new wings.

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli
File image of Virat Kohli(PTI)
         

Last year Indian head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the current team as the best to have travelled overseas. While this statement can be up for debates, the fact remains that under Virat Kohli, this particular Test team has become a mean Test machine - a side which has players for all scenarios and a side which seems to have all bases covered. Hence, when Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian captain ever in West Indies, he credited the entire team for this feat.

There is another startling captaincy feat for Virat Kohli - when India tramples all over South Africa in Vizag, he became the only Indian captain to have a win rate in excess of 50% in Tests among all the captains with min. 30 Tests.

Hindustantimes

“Captaincy is just a ‘c’ in front of your name honestly. It’s the collective effort that matters,” Kohli told in the post-match presentation in Sabina Park, West Indies. “It’s a by-product of this quality team that we have here. If we didn’t have the bowlers that we have, I don’t think the results would have been possible.

ALSO READ: Ahead of 2nd SA Test, bowling coach throws challenge to Team India

“Yes, you can score as many runs as you want, but if you look at these guys running in and putting their heart in - I mean [Mohammed] Shami’s spell today, [Jasprit] Bumrah after having a small niggle, Ishant [Sharma] bowling his heart out, [Ravindra] Jadeja bowling a long spell… I don’t think without these bowlers it would have been possible. So I think all the credit has to go to the whole team.”

Under Kohli, India’s fast-bowlers have become a force to reckon with and this has given the team new wings. And then in home conditions, he has the services of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - two spinners who are absolute freaks in their own backyard. India remain overwhelming favourites to clinch the second Test match in Pune, but, Kohli’s side will be all relentless as ever.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 09:51 IST

tags
top news
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Ministers, RSS urge govt to guard industry interests ahead of regional meet
Ministers, RSS urge govt to guard industry interests ahead of regional meet
Oct 09, 2019 08:11 IST
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Oct 09, 2019 09:22 IST
‘Are you Pakistanis’?BJP candidate to those not saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’
‘Are you Pakistanis’?BJP candidate to those not saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’
Oct 09, 2019 07:29 IST
Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy
Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy
Oct 09, 2019 07:04 IST
Nagpur mayor to Maharashtra CM: How Fadnavis remains clear favourite of BJP
Nagpur mayor to Maharashtra CM: How Fadnavis remains clear favourite of BJP
Oct 09, 2019 06:02 IST
Imran Khan, Pak army chief to rake up Jammu and Kashmir issue in China
Imran Khan, Pak army chief to rake up Jammu and Kashmir issue in China
Oct 09, 2019 08:27 IST
UN facing $230 mn deficit, may not be able to pay staff salaries
UN facing $230 mn deficit, may not be able to pay staff salaries
Oct 09, 2019 08:39 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket