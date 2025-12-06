India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs SA live on TV and online

The stage is set for the third and final ODI between India and South Africa in Vizag. The three-match series is currently on level terms at 1-1, and both teams have everything to play for. Virat Kohli has been the standout batter across the two sides as he smashed centuries in the opening two ODIs, and he will be looking to continue with his phenomenal run. The right-handed batter, who turned 37 last month, has an outstanding record in Vizag, scoring three centuries in seven matches. India will take on South Africa in the third and final ODI on Saturday. (PTI)

All eyes would be on whether the hosts can manage to break the toss jinx. The side hasn't won a single coin flip since the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad against Australia, losing 20 tosses in a row in the 50-over format. Be it Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill or KL Rahul, no one has managed to find the rub of the green going their way.

Dew is once again expected to play a crucial factor; hence, the toss will once again play a significant role. The need of the hour is also to define Washington Sundar's role as the left-handed batter has coped with a lot of criticism for his below-par performances in the middle-order.

Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the final ODI between India and South Africa:

When will the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI take place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will take place on Sunday, December 3, at 1:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI take place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in India?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the three-match ODI series with HT's OTT Sports 365 pack.