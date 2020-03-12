India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya on verge of joining elite list in ODI cricket

cricket

The first ODI encounter between India and South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday holds extra significance for all-rounder Hardik Pandya as it can be his first international match since September 2019. Pandya was expected to return in the series against New Zealand but was pulled out as his recovery was not complete. However, he proved his mettle in the DY Patil Cup where he slammed an unbeaten 55-ball-158 in which he smashed 20 sixes. Pandya is also on the verge of claiming a major milestone in ODI cricket as the talented all-rounder is just 43 runs shy of becoming the 13th India cricketer ever to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 50 wickets in this format.

Pandya last played an ODI against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in Manchester and his last international game was a T20 against the Proteas in Bengaluru in September last year.

In an interview with team mate Yuzvendra Chahal which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) aired on its website, Pandya spoke about the mental struggle of being on the sidelines.

“I missed this atmosphere the most in these last six months, playing for the country and the feeling you get wearing the team’s colours,” he said. “That had become a mental challenge and there were a lot of setbacks. I was trying to get back to full fitness quickly but that did not work out and a lot of mental pressure came at the time. But touchwood, everything went fine, the rehabilitation went well and a lot of people helped me.”

“It was important,” said Pandya when asked about his run of form and his knocks in the DY Patil Cup. “I had not played anything for six and a half months. I wanted to make an international comeback so it was very important for my confidence. No matter how much you practice, the match situation is always different.

“So I just kept on playing, my confidence kept improving and the sixes were coming off well. I thought if they are coming off well, why should I stop and I kept going. But I never thought that I want to hit 20 sixes in an innings,” he added.

