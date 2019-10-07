e-paper
India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami hails skipper Virat Kohli after Vizag win: ‘He trusts us, we trust him’

Shami praised skipper Virat Kohli for giving the bowlers freedom to decide the length of their bowling spells, and added that it helps the bowlers to produce their best.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli with bowler Mohammed Shami.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli with bowler Mohammed Shami.(AP)
         

Mohammed Shami was at his best in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, when he picked up five wickets to ease India to a 203-run win. After the match, the bowler went on to praise skipper Virat Kohli for giving the bowlers freedom to decide the length of their bowling spells, and added that it helps the bowlers to produce their best.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live Program after the match, Shami said: “Virat Kohli as a captain always hears us out and gives us the freedom to follow our strategy during the match. He has given us the freedom to take a call on whether we want to bowl 5 overs or 7 overs or more -- he says ‘if you have the power, go ahead and bowl’.”

Also read: Shami joins Kapil Dev, Srinath in illustrious list of Indian fast bowlers

The bowler added that the team completely trusts the captain, which he returns vice-versa. “That’s when we take a call that we will bowl three overs but with full power... That’s the understanding we have. He trusts us, and we trust him,” Shami said.

Shami fruther went on to laud R Ashwin, who equalled Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of being the fastest bowler to reach 350 Test wickets in 66 matches. “Ashwin has a lot of Test cricket experience, and bowled very well in both the first and second innings,” he said.

Also read: Better than Bumrah, Cummins - Numbers reveal stunning impact of Shami

“When you have great bowlers like Ashwin and Jadeja in the team, the fast bowlers can breathe easy and relax, knowing that they are there,” the seamer added.

India took a 1-0 lead in three-match Test series over Proteas. The two teams will head to Pune for the 2nd Test which begins Thursday this week.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 08:59 IST

