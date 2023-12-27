India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rain threat looms as KL Rahul aims at resuming fightback in Centurion

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Kagiso Rabada showcased his prowess, dismantling India's batting stars with a five-wicket haul on a challenging track offering unpredictable bounce as South Africa dominated the first day of the opening Test on Tuesday. KL Rahul (70 not out, 105 balls) ...Read More continued to excel at Supersport Park, demonstrating exceptional composure on a demanding pitch that took India to 208 for 8 in 59 overs before rain led to early stumps.

Rabada (5/44 in 17 overs) delivered two of the most threatening and penetrating spells seen recently, severely shaking the Indian batting lineup, which struggled to adapt to the conditions. Without Rahul's contributions, India would have faced a significant challenge in surpassing the 170-run mark. Rahul's elegant cover drive for six against left-arm pacer Marco Jansen and the boundary over backward point to complete his fifty with a six were highlights of his impressive innings.

Rain threat continues to loom in Centurion on the second day and whether the game can resume on time on Wednesday remains to be seen. Earlier in the game, South Africa had won the toss and opted to bowl at thee SuperSport Park.