India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Elgar crosses 150 as SA increase lead, IND eye quick wickets

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: South Africa seized control of the first Test against India as opener Dean Elgar's unbeaten 140 propelled them to 256-5 in 66 overs before bad light brought an early end to play on the second day. In response to India's ...Read More first-innings total of 245 all out, South Africa now holds an 11-run lead. Elgar, who has announced that he will retire from international cricket after this two-Test series, showcased his batting prowess, crafting his 14th Test century with 23 boundaries from 211 deliveries. Debutant David Bedingham also made an impact with 56 runs.

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: IND vs SA Live Updates(PTI)