India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Elgar crosses 150 as SA increase lead, IND eye quick wickets

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: IND will be looking at quick wickets in the first session after Dean Elgar smashed a brilliant ton for SA.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: South Africa seized control of the first Test against India as opener Dean Elgar's unbeaten 140 propelled them to 256-5 in 66 overs before bad light brought an early end to play on the second day. In response to India's ...Read More first-innings total of 245 all out, South Africa now holds an 11-run lead. Elgar, who has announced that he will retire from international cricket after this two-Test series, showcased his batting prowess, crafting his 14th Test century with 23 boundaries from 211 deliveries. Debutant David Bedingham also made an impact with 56 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj shared the bowling responsibilities for India, with Bumrah taking 2-48 and Siraj claiming 2-63. However, the other two pacers – Prasidh Krishna (1/61) and Shardul Thakur (0/57) – have proved expensive so far. The Indian team had started the second day at 208/8, and Lokesh Rahul contributed significantly, notching up his eighth Test century in the morning session. Rahul's innings concluded at 101 off 137 deliveries, while South African pacer Kagiso Rabada impressed with figures of 5-59.
- Dec 28, 2023 02:14 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Elgar crosses 150!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: A full delivery by Prasidh, outside off. Elgar edges it, and it goes to right of third slip for a four! He crosses 150!
SA: 287/5 (75), lead by 42 runsDec 28, 2023 02:06 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Back-to-back fours!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: A full delivery by Prasidh and Jansen hammers it left of mid-wicket for a four! Then, he glances an attempted yorker behind square for another four!
SA: 266/5 (71), lead by 16 runsDec 28, 2023 01:55 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Jasprit Bumrah concedes a single in this over!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bumrah only concedes a single in this over! India are trying to get early wickets here, but can't be desperate in their approach. Elgar (144*) and Jansen (9*) are currently batting.
SA: 266/5 (71), lead by 16 runsDec 28, 2023 01:40 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: SA lead by 15 runs
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: One run in this over as Elgar (142*) and Jansen (5*) take a patient and cautious approach. SA lead by 15 runs!
SA: 260/5 (68), lead by 15 runsDec 28, 2023 01:34 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: No run to begin with!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: A full delivery by Bumrah, on off. Jansen directs it to mid-on. No run.Dec 28, 2023 01:30 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: The action begins!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Elgar and Jansen are on the pitch. Bumrah to open the bowling for India, massive session for the visitors!Dec 28, 2023 01:25 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India walk out!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Day 3 is set to begin as the Indian players walk into the field in Centurion!Dec 28, 2023 01:11 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Weather report
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: According to Accuweather, it is expected to be a sunny and warm day, with an early shower predicted. THere is 55 percent chance of precipitation and temperature will be between 26-15 degrees Celsius.Dec 28, 2023 12:52 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Day 3 set to begin!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Day 3 is scheduled for 1:30 PM IST. Elgar (140*) and Jansen (3*) will resume batting for the hosts. Meanwhile, the visitors will look for some early wickets!Dec 28, 2023 12:21 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: SA in Centurion since 2014-15 season
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: 2014: Best WI by inngs & 280 runs
2016: Beat Eng by 280 runs
2016: Beat NZ by 204 runs
2018: Beat Ind by 135 runs
2018: Beat Pak by six wkts
2019: Beat Eng by 107 runs
2020: Beat SL by inngs & 45 runs
2021: Lost to Ind by 113 runs
2023: Beat WI by 87 runsDec 28, 2023 12:04 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: What did Sanjay Manjrekar say?
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Speaking in commentary, former India player Manjrekar also criticised Rohit's decision to start with Shardul and Prasidh in the post-Lunch session. He said, "Clearly India missed the trick. This is something Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma must have thought about during the break and then decided to go with Prasidh and Shardul."Dec 28, 2023 11:34 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Vernon Philander on IND
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ahead of the match, Philander said, "Perhaps they wanted to preserve him (Bumrah) after the 6-over spell he bowled (before lunch). I think it's a window of opportunity that India lost. India gave away 42 runs and that gave South Africa the momentum after lunch. They lost an opportunity."Dec 28, 2023 10:45 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Day 2
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Opener Elgar's 140* put SA in control of the first Test vs India before bad light halted play. Elgar took his side to 256/5 in 66 overs, in reply to India's first inning total of 245. South Africa are currently leading by 11 runs.
David Bedingham (56) registered a half-century for SA. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah took 2-48 for India, while fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up 2-63. Meanwhile, during India's first innings, KL Rahul (101) also got a ton.Dec 28, 2023 10:24 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Dean Elgar unbeaten
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Rohit will also be frustrated by the fact that Elgar has remained unbeaten and will resume batting on Day 2. Elgar registered 140* off 211 balls on Day 2, packed with 23 fours!
"It's a special game for me, my last international fixture here, and my family and friends are I haven't had a Test hundred at Centurion before -- it's the one that got away so I'm very happy to be on the board. I've now got hundreds at all the Test venues in South Africa, which is pretty cool. We spoke about it in the changeroom, some of the guys thought I had made a few centuries here, but I had to tell them I've been rubbish here. onditions were in favour of the bowlers with clouds overhead and the green of the pitch, but things went my way. With the intensity that the Indian bowlers brought, your mindset definitely has to be to look to score, combined with your defence and leaving the ball. The ball is moving around and there's going to be one with your name on it, no doubt. But if you're looking to score then you get into better positions and capitalise on the ball that's overpitched or sits up a bit," he said.Dec 28, 2023 10:17 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravi Shastri livid with Rohit Sharma
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri was not at all happy with Rohit Sharma's captaincy after lunch on Day 2 of the first Test vs South Africa. Rohit was criticised for starting the post-Lunch session with Shardul and Prasidh. The result? 42 runs in 8 overs. Shardul and Prasidh bowled the odd good ball but they were nowhere near as consistent with their lines and lengths as India would have liked to. There was no pressure on Elgar and de Zorzi. Elgar also got to his 24th Test half-century off just 79 balls.
"On any pecking order, these two (Shardul and Prasidh) would have been the last to start the proceedings (after lunch)," said Shastri on commentary. The former India all-rounder seemed bemused and a tad irritated by India's tactics. “That's something that we've had a discussion multiple times when I was the coach. And more often than not we decided to go with the best two bowlers at the start of the session.”Dec 28, 2023 10:00 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the opening Test of the series! India are in the hunt for quick wickets after Dean Elgar showed an uncharacteristically aggressive approach, taking on the Indian pacers under bowling-friendly conditions in Centurion and notching a fine ton.Share this article
