India vs South Africa Live Updates, Women's World Cup: IND's winning start on the line, SA pose first big test

India vs South Africa Live Updates: Women's World Cup IND-W vs SA-W: The real gauntlet at the home Women’s ODI World Cup begins for India today. Over the span of the next week and a half, the three most dangerous women’s teams – South Africa today, and England and Australia waiting around the corner – will threaten to disrupt Harmanpreet Kaur and co.’s campaign. India have enjoyed a winning start to the tournament, but as action heads to Visakhapatnam, that is being put at risk. A big match in the context of their tournament, and one which could prove to be an early turning point as this campaign progresses....Read More

India have been very good in small bursts throughout their opening wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but there are certainly concerns and mistakes which need to be patched up. Particularly, this is the case with the top order batting, which hasn’t quite come to the party despite that being a strength for this team. They have been bailed out by lower order hitting a couple of times in this tournament now, and the weaker batting units of their Asian counterparts haven’t been able to cope with the run-rate pressure they have been able to create while defending totals. They ultimately won both matches fairly comfortably, but relied on some fireworks down the order to get them to these relatively strong totals. But this is not a plan they can rely on as they face off against the stronger teams in the tournament.

South Africa had a shocking start to the tournament, being bowled out for 69 in a haphazard batting effort against England, and seeing their net run-rate take a tanking as a result. With their backs to the wall, they turned up against New Zealand, with Tazmin Brits’ sensational 2025 continuing as she notched up her fifth ODI century of the year to ensure they collected a much-needed big win against the Black Ferns. South Africa have plenty of quality, but they need to find the consistency across their lineup to match it: their woes are not too dissimilar from India’s in many ways.

Ultimately, it might come down to a battle of wills between the two on-fire batters in both teams. Brits has arrived at the World Cup, and will be responsible for the bulk of the scoring for the Proteas, but India are still waiting for Smriti Mandhana to announce herself. She entered the tournament in red-hot form, but a couple of quieter outings only means that they will expect more from her as these key fixtures roll around. Whichever batter is able to perform better on the day might well see themselves leading their team to success.

Vizag will play host to this crucial contest, and a lot will be learnt about what this pitch plays like as they begin action on this Thursday afternoon. Can the Indian winning run keep on rolling, or will they find a South Africa-sized roadblock on their way on home turf?