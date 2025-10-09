India vs South Africa Live Updates, Women's World Cup: IND's winning start on the line, SA pose first big test
India vs South Africa Live Updates, Women's World Cup IND-W vs SA-W: India have won the first two matches of their home World Cup against two Asian teams, but the next 10 days will see the difficulty of their campaign really ramp up. South Africa kick off the gauntlet.
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Women's World Cup IND-W vs SA-W: The real gauntlet at the home Women’s ODI World Cup begins for India today. Over the span of the next week and a half, the three most dangerous women’s teams – South Africa today, and England and Australia waiting around the corner – will threaten to disrupt Harmanpreet Kaur and co.’s campaign. India have enjoyed a winning start to the tournament, but as action heads to Visakhapatnam, that is being put at risk. A big match in the context of their tournament, and one which could prove to be an early turning point as this campaign progresses....Read More
India have been very good in small bursts throughout their opening wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but there are certainly concerns and mistakes which need to be patched up. Particularly, this is the case with the top order batting, which hasn’t quite come to the party despite that being a strength for this team. They have been bailed out by lower order hitting a couple of times in this tournament now, and the weaker batting units of their Asian counterparts haven’t been able to cope with the run-rate pressure they have been able to create while defending totals. They ultimately won both matches fairly comfortably, but relied on some fireworks down the order to get them to these relatively strong totals. But this is not a plan they can rely on as they face off against the stronger teams in the tournament.
South Africa had a shocking start to the tournament, being bowled out for 69 in a haphazard batting effort against England, and seeing their net run-rate take a tanking as a result. With their backs to the wall, they turned up against New Zealand, with Tazmin Brits’ sensational 2025 continuing as she notched up her fifth ODI century of the year to ensure they collected a much-needed big win against the Black Ferns. South Africa have plenty of quality, but they need to find the consistency across their lineup to match it: their woes are not too dissimilar from India’s in many ways.
Ultimately, it might come down to a battle of wills between the two on-fire batters in both teams. Brits has arrived at the World Cup, and will be responsible for the bulk of the scoring for the Proteas, but India are still waiting for Smriti Mandhana to announce herself. She entered the tournament in red-hot form, but a couple of quieter outings only means that they will expect more from her as these key fixtures roll around. Whichever batter is able to perform better on the day might well see themselves leading their team to success.
Vizag will play host to this crucial contest, and a lot will be learnt about what this pitch plays like as they begin action on this Thursday afternoon. Can the Indian winning run keep on rolling, or will they find a South Africa-sized roadblock on their way on home turf?
India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup: But not entirely convincing victories
India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup: Even though they got the wins on the board, and that is what ultimately matters, they weren't as comprehensive as the scorelines suggest. Both times batting first, India needed a lower order barrage to bail them out after a top order collapse. They got away with it in the wins, but against the stronger teams, should expect to get punished if they do the same.
India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup: Two wins out of two for India
India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup: An important first step for India was to get two manageable fixtures out of the way: they are the strongest Asian team on paper, and opening up against two of their neighbours provided an opportunity to find some early momentum. They did just that, with two ultimately comfortable wins with big margins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. On the board with results, India will want to ensure they stay in the upper reaches of the World Cup league stage table going forward.
India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup: HELLO AND WELCOME!
India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup: The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup caravan arrives on the eastern coast of India, where the city of Visakhapatnam will host its first game of the tournament. India, with two wins to begin their campaign, face off against South Africa, who recovered from a shellacking against England to notch a win in their second match. Two teams with aspirations of reaching the finals at the very least, and a big litmus test for both sides. Stay tuned!