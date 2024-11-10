India vs South Africa Live Streaming 2nd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live online and on TV

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming Cricket: Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will look to continue the winning momentum and stamp their authority over South Africa in T20Is. The Men in Blue have been playing a fearless brand of cricket in the shortest format in the recent times, which has helped them produce positive results in their favour. The transition phase after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja's retirement has been going smoothly so far, with the likes of Sanju Samson and others rising on these occasions. India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.(AFP)

Samson looked in imperious form and smashed a brilliant century in the series opener at Durban and paving the way for India's massive 61-run win. He smashed 107 runs off 50 balls to help India post 202/8 which turned out to be much for the hosts who were bundled out for just 141.

Varun Chakravarthy continued his excellent form from the Bangladesh series with a brilliant three-wicket haul, while Ravi Bishnoi was equally impressive, claiming 3/28. The two spinners exploited the Proteas batters's struggle against the spin with some disciplined bowling on a tricky surface.

The absence of these senior players like Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and others will make the second T20I an uphill battle for South Africa, particularly with their recent form. Having lost 0-3 to the West Indies and drawn a series against Ireland, the Proteas will need improved performances from their senior players, including captain Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match.

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I fixture take place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I fixture will take place on Sunday (November 10). The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I fixture take place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I fixture will take place at St George's Park, Gqeberha, South Africa.

Where to watch live telecast of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I fixture?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I fixture will be available for live telecast on Sports18.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I fixture?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I fixture will be available for live streaming on JioCinema.