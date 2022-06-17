India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

After two heavy losses to kick off the series, Rishabh Pant’s India team came back in strong fashion in Vishakhapatnam to earn a 48-run win charged by a man-of-the-match performance by Yuzvendra Chahal. Indian fans will be hoping for a similarly strong all-round performance to keep South Africa’s powerful middle-order at bay in Rajkot, and set up a winner-takes-all finale to the series in Bangalore. Conversely, the South Africans will look to cap a dominant series of results against India over the last seven months with a series victory overseas, bouncing back from a disappointing third T20I after fantastic batting performances in Delhi and Cuttack.

The Rajkot track should provide yet another high-scoring contest, with the three T20I matches at the venue so far witnessing an average scoring rate of more than 9 runs an over. After the first two matches saw batters dominating the spin bowling, Visakhapatnam witnessed spinners being the difference-makers. India will once again hope that Chahal and Axar Patel can provide control and wickets through the middle overs at a venue where batters will look to dominate.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs South Africa 4th T20I

Where is the 4th T20I between India and South Africa being played?

The 4th T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

When does the 4th T20I between India and South Africa start?

The 4th T20I between India and South Africa will start at 7:00 pm IST on Friday (June 17). The toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th T20I between India and South Africa?

The 4th T20I between India and South Africa will broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to catch the live streaming of the 4th T20I between India and South Africa?

The live streaming of the 4th T20I between India and South Africa will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON