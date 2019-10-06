India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja takes stunning catch to dismiss Aiden Markram - Watch

cricket

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:48 IST

South Africa were dealt a huge blow on the evening of the fourth day when Ravindra Jadeja got rid of Dean Elgar. Their backs were always going be against the wall on a wearing pitch on day 5. R Ashwin got things rolling by castling Theunis de Bruyn and then Mohammed Shami dismissed Temba Bavuma.

There was a brief period of resistance from captain Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram but the Indian bowlers were relentless with their lines and lengths and on a pitch which was keeping up and down, they were always aiming for the stumps. Shami knocked over Faf and then Jadeja stepped in.

India vs South Africa, Test 1, Day 5: Live score and updates

He tossed the ball to Aiden Markram who drove loosely outside the off stump. The ball turned just a touch, and Markram could not get the required elevation. Jadeja leapt in his follow-through, stuck up his left hand and snaffled the catch - all in one motion.

He then followed it up with 2 more wickets in the same over as he sent Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj packing to put India on course of a commanding victory.

Earlier, off-spinner R Ashwin on Sunday equalled former Sri Lanka bowler Muttiah Muralitharan’s world record of being the fastest to 350 Test wickets. The off-spinner attained the record after he picked up a wicket in the second over of the final day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Ashwin bowled a low, turning one outside off-stump which was chopped on to the stumps by the Proteas batsman Theunis de Bruyn.

“There will be more bounce for the spinners, from the rough. If we see the variable bounce for Jaddu (Jadeja) in that delivery against Elgar, I think the ball hit the crack and kept little low. So if there is variable bounce, I think the spinners will enjoy hitting the ball on the cracks. But fast bowlers will be difficult to play on these cracks,” said Pujara at the end of day 4.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 11:48 IST