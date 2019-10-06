India vs South Africa Live 1st Test Day 5: Kohli & Co. nine wickets away from win

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates: On the final day of the first Test, all three results possible. India need 9 wickets to take 1-0 lead series. The visitors need 384 more runs to win. And if neither happens, then the match will tie and both the teams will share points.

Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin starred for India on the fourth day, with the former scoring a ton and the off-spinner picking up seven wickets. South Africa reached 11/1 at stumps, chasing the mammoth of a total of 395 set by India. The centurion from first innings Dean Elgar has been dismissed.

Follow live cricket score and updates of India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 5:

09:10 hrs IST Rohit Sharma breaks Wasim Akram's 23-year-old record Opener Rohit Sharma added a new feather into his illustrious cap during the fourth day of first Test against South Africa at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. After hitting 176 in first innings, Rohit followed it up with another ton in the second essay to swell India's lead. Rohit slammed 127 off 149 in second innings inclusive of 10 boundaries and 7 massive sixes.





09:00 hrs IST 'Pitch wouldn't be easy to bat on' - Pujara "We picked up a crucial wicket (Dean Elgar). So as a team, we are happy with the way things went today," said Pujara, who scored a crucial 81 and shared an 169-run stand with twin centurion Rohit Sharma. Pujara also felt that it won't be easy for batting on a fifth day track. "Hopefully, on day five, this pitch wouldn't be easy to bat on and there will be a little more assistance for spinners. We have already seen that the pitch offers variable bounce, so the fast bowlers will also come into play. I think so there is enough rough for spinners and the cracks will open up bit more on day five," India's ever-dependable No 3 said.





08:50 hrs IST Rohit Sharma - one man army Rohit Sharma danced down the track against Dane Piedt and lofted the spinner's length ball over long off. It was the sixth over after lunch, and the Indian opener's shot was as perfectly controlled as any that he played during his century in the first innings. Yet this six, Sharma's ninth in the match, was a special one. It had a statistical underlining. This was the most sixes ever hit by an Indian in a Test, surpassing Navjot Singh Sidhu. By the time Sharma would get out to Keshav Maharaj at 127 he would hit four more to take his tally to 13, the highest ever hit by a batsman in a Test.





08:40 hrs IST Key players for India For India, it was the perfect end to a day when they saw their newly promoted opener Rohit Sharma (127, 149 balls) score his second ton of the match and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (81, 148 balls) shifting gears at the right moment to take the hosts to a commanding position. "I think there is enough rough for the spinners and the cracks will open up bit more on Day 5," Pujara said at the end of the day's play. "The cracks will help the fast bowlers and we have seen that the pitch has got variable bounce. Like the variable bounce for Jaddu in that delivery against Elgar, I think the ball hit the crack and kept a little low. So if there is variable bounce I think the spinners will enjoy hitting the ball on the cracks."




