e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma breaks Wasim Akram’s 23-year-old record in Vizag

Ind vs Sa: Rohit Sharma slammed 127 off 149 in second innings inclusive of 10 boundaries and seven massive sixes.

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Visakhapatnam: India's Rohit Sharma.
Visakhapatnam: India's Rohit Sharma.(PTI)
         

Opener Rohit Sharma added a new feather into his illustrious cap during the fourth day of first Test against South Africa at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. After hitting 176 in first innings, Rohit followed it up with another ton in the second essay to swell India’s lead. Rohit slammed 127 off 149 in second innings inclusive of 10 boundaries and 7 massive sixes.

Also Read: Stokes posts hilarious Tweet after Rohit Sharma uses cuss word on field

In total, Rohit smashed 13 sixes in the Test to set a new world record. He went past former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram in the illustrious list as the southpaw had hit 12 sixes against Zimbabwe in 1996. Nathan Astle, Matthew Hayden, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes take the tied third spot for hitting 11 sixes in their respective Tests.

Hindustantimes

Rohit underlined his credentials as a Test opener with a second consecutive hundred as India set South Africa a target of 395 at stumps on Day 4. At close of play, the Proteas were 11/1 in their second innings with last innings’s centurion Dean Elgar trapped in front by Ravindra Jadeja for just two and Aiden Markram at the crease with Theunis de Bruyn.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag

Rohit built on his 176 in the first essay in spectacular fashion as he struck 127 from 149 balls, his innings studded with 10 fours and a whopping seven sixes to add to his six in the first dig, as he became the batsman to hit the most number of maximums in the longest format of the game.

Cheteshwar Pujara gave Rohit good company with an aggressive 81 off 148 deliveries (13x4, 2x6) before Vernon Philander trapped him. The pair added 169 for the first wicket as India declared on 323/4 with skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane batting.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 18:58 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
Oct 05, 2019 20:39 IST
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
Oct 05, 2019 19:13 IST
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
Oct 05, 2019 18:41 IST
Kerala police dig up graves to investigate mysterious death of 6 in a family
Kerala police dig up graves to investigate mysterious death of 6 in a family
Oct 05, 2019 21:09 IST
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:36 IST
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Oct 05, 2019 19:24 IST
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Oct 05, 2019 20:04 IST
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Oct 05, 2019 16:20 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket