India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma breaks Wasim Akram’s 23-year-old record in Vizag

Opener Rohit Sharma added a new feather into his illustrious cap during the fourth day of first Test against South Africa at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. After hitting 176 in first innings, Rohit followed it up with another ton in the second essay to swell India’s lead. Rohit slammed 127 off 149 in second innings inclusive of 10 boundaries and 7 massive sixes.

In total, Rohit smashed 13 sixes in the Test to set a new world record. He went past former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram in the illustrious list as the southpaw had hit 12 sixes against Zimbabwe in 1996. Nathan Astle, Matthew Hayden, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes take the tied third spot for hitting 11 sixes in their respective Tests.

Rohit underlined his credentials as a Test opener with a second consecutive hundred as India set South Africa a target of 395 at stumps on Day 4. At close of play, the Proteas were 11/1 in their second innings with last innings’s centurion Dean Elgar trapped in front by Ravindra Jadeja for just two and Aiden Markram at the crease with Theunis de Bruyn.

Rohit built on his 176 in the first essay in spectacular fashion as he struck 127 from 149 balls, his innings studded with 10 fours and a whopping seven sixes to add to his six in the first dig, as he became the batsman to hit the most number of maximums in the longest format of the game.

Cheteshwar Pujara gave Rohit good company with an aggressive 81 off 148 deliveries (13x4, 2x6) before Vernon Philander trapped him. The pair added 169 for the first wicket as India declared on 323/4 with skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane batting.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 18:58 IST