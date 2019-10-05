India vs South Africa: ‘This time it’s Rohit not Virat’ – Ben Stokes posts hilarious Tweet after India opener uses cuss word on field

cricket

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:19 IST

England all-rounder Ben Stokes came up with a hilarious response when stumps mic caught India opener Rohit Sharma swearing at teammate Cheteshwar Pujara during the fourth day of first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Pujara denied a single and Rohit, after getting back into crease, made his displeasure clear and told off his partner. He also used a cuss word while making his point across to Pujara at the non-striker’s end. The video went viral and Ben Stokes took note of it. He tweeted: “This time it’s Rohit not Virat....if you know you know.”

This time it’s Rohit not Virat....if you know you know 😂 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 5, 2019

This is not the first time when Stokes has said something in this respect. Earlier, he wrote on Twitter: “He’s saying Ben Stokes” (when he’s clearly not) in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what it was funny the first 100,000 times.”

I may delete Twitter just so I don’t have to see another tweet reading "He’s saying Ben Stokes"(when he’s clearly not😆)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️it was funny the first 100,000 times. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 16, 2019

Rohit was once again at his majestic best in the second innings as after he slammed his second century of the Vizag Test. Following his 176 in the first essay, Rohit crossed the 100-run mark in the second innings as well to swell India’s lead. Rohit became the first cricketer in the history of the game to score back to back centuries in a Test on opening debut.

Rohit now also holds the record for most sixes in a match as he went past former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram’s record of 12 sixes, which he set against Zimbabwe in 1996. Rohit took the top spot by hitting 13 sixes in Vizag - six in first and seven in second.

