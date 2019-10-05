e-paper
India vs South Africa: Rohit copies Harbhajan, invites him to bowl; off-spinner gives hilarious reply

On Friday, Sharma was at his hilarious best when he decided to call on spinner Harbhajan Singh on to the field.

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Sharma was at his entertaining best.
Rohit Sharma was at his entertaining best.(PTI)
         

Apart from his batting, India batsman Rohit Sharma is also known for his humour. The videos often get viral when the Indian vice-captain cracks a joke at the press conferences, sparking a laughter in the room. On Friday, Sharma was at his hilarious best when he decided to call on spinner Harbhajan Singh on to the field. India had a hard day, with Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock smashing tons and toiling the bowlers. With Ashwin being the most effective bowler in the final session, India had employed spinners on both the ends. Just at that moment, Sharma was heard on the stump mic trying to “call” Harbhajan who was on his Hindi commentary duty at the time.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Live score and updates

“Come in come in Bhajju paa come in. Bhajju paa aapke liye kaafi rough bann chukka hai, idhar aa jaiye thoda ball daaliye (A lot of rough has been created on the pitch, come and bowl for us),” he was heard during the break between overs.

 

Harbhajan was quick to respond to Rohit. In a tweet, he wrote:

 

Rohit further carried on this conversation with Harbhajan when he imitated Harbhajan’s on-field antics on Day 5 in Visakhapatnam.

 

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a seven-wicket haul to help India keep their nose ahead on Day Four of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Saturday. At Lunch, India were 35/1 in their second innings with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten at the crease on 25 and 2 respectively. The hosts are currently 106 runs ahead.

Also read: R Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record

Earlier in the day, the lower-order South African batsmen, especially debutant Senuran Muthusamy, frustrated the hosts and scored valuable runs to bring down the lead less than 100. Resuming the day at 385/8, Muthusamy (33*) alongwith left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (9) and Kagiso Rabada (15) added 46 runs more before the visitors got bowled out for 431.

