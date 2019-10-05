e-paper
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma scripts history, breaks 25-year-old record in Vizag

Ind vs Sa: Vizag Test is Rohit’s first outing in the longest format where he has opened the innings for India and he has been a revelation.

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during the fourth day of the first Test.
India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during the fourth day of the first Test.(AP)
         

Opener Rohit Sharma added a new feather into his already illustrious cap during the fourth day of first Test against South Africa at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. After hitting a stunning century in the first innings, Rohit followed it up with another fifty plus score in the second and during the course of his second essay, he set a new sixes record at home.

Also Read: Rohit copies Harbhajan, invites him to bowl; off-spinner gives hilarious reply

Rohit now holds the record for most sixes in a Test match in India. The stylish right-hander had hit six maximums in the first innings and then hit four more in the second to break Navjot Singh Sindhu’s record, who hit eight sixes in Lucknow Test against Sri Lanka in 1994.

Matthew Hayden, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ajinkya Rahane take the tied third spot as all four of them hit seven sixes during their respective Test matches. Rohit now tops this illustrious list by breaking Sidhu’s 25-year-old record.

Vizag Test is Rohit’s first outing in the longest format where he has opened the innings for India and he has been a revelation. He slammed a majestic 176 to help India post in excess of 500 while in the second innings, he once again came up with the goods with the bat. Speaking at the end of opening day, Rohit revealed what worked for him in the first innings.

Also Read: R Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record

“I think it suits my game, just wear the pads and bat. Waiting game, when I used to bat at five or six number, I won’t say it didn’t suit my batting. Your mind is fresh, we know we have to play the new ball. You know the bowlers who are bowling with the new ball do, so the game plan is easier for you. You know you have to face the new ball and these will be the fielders. At six, the ball is reversing, field placement is different and you need to keep all those things in mind. That game of wearing the pads and going in to bat suits my game,” said Rohit.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 14:15 IST

