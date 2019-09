India vs South Africa: ‘Rishabh Pant not able to succeed at 4’: Former India batsman suggests new role for left-hander

cricket

India continue to send Rishabh Pant at number 4, but the left-hander has not succeeded in that position and despite a long rope, has flattered to deceive. After another start and after another failure, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has asked the Indian management to try him out at a lower batting position so that he is able to express himself better. In the 3rd T20I, he scored a 20-ball 19 during the third T20I which India lost by nine wickets against South Africa.

“The nature of Rishabh Pant’s batting is that he plays aggressive shots. The success came for him in Delhi Capitals during IPL, playing at No. 4 with an average strike rate of 45 but unfortunately at the international level he is not able to succeed at the number four position,” Laxman said while speaking at Nerolac Cricket Live show for Star Sports.

“Every player goes through this phase, his natural game is free flowing but suddenly he is not gaining the same results.

“He is trying to evolve and trying to add different dimensions to his game by rotating the strike that we saw in the previous match but unfortunately, his shot selection at the start of the innings has not been great,” he added.

The former Indian batsman further advised the team management to have Pant bat at number 5 or 6.

“Pant should bat at number 5 and 6, where you have the license to go out and express yourself and at the moment he doesn’t know the right method of scoring runs at number 4.

Laxman said either Shreyas Iyer or Hardik Pandya can bat at No. 4 as they have more experience. “There are other people to bat at number 4 like Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer who are experienced and could play at that spot.”

According to Laxman, Pant is under a lot of pressure currently as he is replacing veteran M.S. Dhoni.

“He also has a lot of pressure as he is taking the place of MS Dhoni who has done a lot for Indian cricket, to get his confidence back the team management needs to let him go bat at number 5 or 6 and express himself,” said Laxman.

