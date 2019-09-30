India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant vs Wriddhiman Saha - Big conundrum faces Virat Kohli

cricket

One of the biggest reason behind India’s consistent performances in Test cricket in the recent past has been the consistency in selection and that different players have put up their hands at different times to get the job done. When India take on South Africa in the first Test match, there will be a few changes made to an otherwise established side.

Rohit Sharma will open the innings and the management has to take a call regarding the bowling combination. However, the bigggest conundrum facing Ravi Shastri and Virat kohli will be the choice of the wicket-keeper. Rishabh Pant, for all his inconsistencies in limited overs cricket, is still a solid Test option, but over the past few days, there have been statements made which suggest that India could opt for Wriddhiman Saha as the wicket-keeper owing to his superior skills behind the stumps, especially on tricky Indian surfaces.

The left-hander did not help his cause with scores of 24, 7 and 27 in the three innings in West Indies and the Indian management would be very tempted to go in with Saha, especially if they go on with three spinners.

Shastri revealed that Pant was in great space in the Indian dressing roo, and that the management will back him to the hilt.

“All your media reports and all the experts writing (but) Pant is in great space with this Indian team. Experts, they have a job, they can speak. Pant is a special kid and he has already done enough. And he is only going to learn. This team management will back him to the hilt,” he said.

India’s squad for 3 Tests: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

