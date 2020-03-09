India vs South Africa: South Africa squad arrives in India ahead of ODI series

cricket

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:30 IST

The South African ODI team arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a three-match series against India starting in Dharamsala from March 12.

The 16-member side will be flying to the hill city on Monday itself while the Indian squad will reach the venue on Tuesday.

The centrally contracted Indian players will undergo a series of medical tests at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to ascertain fitness as well as to assess workload.

The visiting team is accompanied by Cricket South Africa’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, due to the prevalent novel coronavirus threat.

India has recorded 39 cases so far, while the number of infected has gone beyond one lakh internationally. The series’ second and third ODI will be played in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).

Shikhar Dhawan, medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to the India ODI squad for three-match series against South Africa starting from March 12. Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar and Pandya proved their fitness in the recently-concluded Dy Patil T20 Cup.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who was excellent in the limited-overs series against New Zealand, but not included in the Test squad, has also been included in the squad.

Limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma was rested from the series. He had suffered a calf injury which had ruled him out of the New Zealand Test series. But with youngster Prithvi Shaw in the 15-man squad, it will once again be a three-way contest for the openers slot between Shaw, Dhawan and Rahul.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.