‘To Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI, I would like to say...’ - Sunil Gavaskar hopes Indian board comes up with new tournament

cricket

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 10:30 IST

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India to come up with a plan in order to organise a Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the country from 2021. Gavaskar believes that the Indian team unearthed several talents in the T20 World Cup and having an IPL now would only help the players grow which would be beneficial for the Indian team in the longer run.

“As far as the BCCI is concerned, they are already doing a lot and which is the reason why this Indian women’s team has progressed so much. They went to Australia almost a month before the tournament started, and played a 3-match T20I series (tri-series) against the Australians,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“They did well over there. They were very well acclimated to the conditions and the pitches in Australia. So you have got to give credit to the BCCI for having done that,” he further added.

“To Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI, I would like to say, maybe next year, look at having a women’s IPL because that will unearth a lot more talent. There is already a lot of talent which we see and that will come to the fore with this performance of this Indian team throughout this tournament.

“The Australian cricket board has backed Australian women’s team for a long, long time. The Women’s Big Bash League has given plenty of opportunities to players, even our players. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet they have played in the WBBL. That is the tournament where you get to play against the best players and learn from that,” the former India captain added.

“It (IPL) has gone deep into the interiors of India. We have got youngsters coming up from the interiors of India and showing their skills. Therefore, that much wider talent pool is available for selection. That’s exactly what happened with the Australian WBBL.”