India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SA match online and on TV

India will be looking to get one foot in the semi-finals by beating a strong South African team on Sunday at the Perth Stadium. India and South Africa are both unbeaten thus far in the tournament. However, while India have won both their games, South Africa were unlucky to have one match washed out while being on the verge of recording a 10-wicket win.

India will be up against South Africa's fiery pace attack consisting of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell. Meanwhile, the Indian bowling attack themselves will have problems of their own to deal with as they are up against a team that are thus far the only ones to score more than 200 runs in an innings in this tournament. Quinton de Kock, Rilee Roussow, David Miller have all been in good form while Tristaan Stubbs and Aiden Markram can also do damage on their day.

When will the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match be played?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be played on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Where will the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match be played?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be played at at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match start?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa T20 World Cup in India?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup in India?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

