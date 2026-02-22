India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8s Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs SA live on TV, online

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s campaign against Aiden Markram's South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both teams remained undefeated in the group stage, and hence, the contest is expected to be a cracker. The two sides had also played in the final of the last edition of the World Cup, and hence, the expectation is sky-high for the upcoming Super 8s encounter. India will take on South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (PTI)

The two teams are aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses, having played a T20I series last year and featured in a warm-up game ahead of the World Cup. The upcoming match is being dubbed as a final before the final. Most pundits have picked India and South Africa to go through to the next rounds and possibly face each other in the final all over again.

Heading into the contest, all eyes would be on Abhishek Sharma and whether he's able to go back to run-scoring ways. The 25-year-old left-handed batter is yet to open his account in the tournament, registering three ducks, lasting just eight balls in the middle. However, ahead of the match against the Proteas, skipper Suryakumar Yadav exuded confidence in the youngster's abilities, saying it's a matter of time before he strikes form.

South Africa skipper Markram is expected to open the bowling inside the powerplay for a match-up against Abhishek, considering the latter has lost his wicket to off-spinners on two occasions in the ongoing World Cup - against Salman Ali Agha in the match against Pakistan and against Aryan Dutt in the game against the Netherlands.

Squads: India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs.

Here are the telecast and streaming details for the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match: When will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match take place? The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match will take place on Sunday, February 22 at 7 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match take place? The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match? The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.