Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
India vs South Africa T20I series: Full IND vs SA 3-match T20I series schedule, venues, match timings

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 07, 2024 05:24 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will be looking to give fans a reason to smile after the Test team's debacle at home.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India face South Africa in a four-match T20I series starting Friday, November 8. While the Indian team has no players who stunningly lost 0-3 to New Zealand in a home Test series earlier this week, a good performance against the Proteas in South Africa will definitely give fans a reason to smile ahead of the big Border-Gavaskar Trophy five-Test rubber in Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav was captain the last time India toured South Africa for a T20I series(PTI)
Suryakumar Yadav was captain the last time India toured South Africa for a T20I series(PTI)

The last time India toured South Africa for a T20I series was almost exactly a year ago. SKY was the captain then as well but he was only filling in for the injured Hardik Pandya. The first match in Durban was washed out after which South Africa won the second by five wickets. India then won the third by a whopping 106 runs with Suryakumar smashing 100 in 56 balls. This was followed by a pulsating two-match Test series that ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the period between the two tours, India and South Africa faced off in a gripping T20 World Cup final in Barbados. It was South Africa's first-ever World Cup final, ODI or T20I, and it looked like they were primed for victory when they needed just 30 runs to win off the last five overs. However, then employed a dramatic chokehold and ended up winning the match by seven runs, thus securing their first T20 World Cup title since 2007 and their first ICC title since 2013. That is the main source of spice for this series with South Africa standing a chance to avenge the bruising defeat in Barbados.

Full Schedule of the tour:

DateFixtureVenueTiming
November 8, 2024India vs South Africa 1st T20IKingsmead, Durban8.30pm IST, 5pm local time
November 10, 2024India vs South Africa 2nd T20ISt. George's Park, Gqeberha7.30pm IST, 4pm local time
November 13, 2024India vs South Africa 3rd T20ISuperSport Park, Centurion8.30pm IST, 5pm local time
November 15, 2024India vs South Africa 4th T20IThe Wanderers, Johannesburg8.30pm IST, 5pm local time

How can you watch the live broadcast of the T20I series between India and South Africa?

The live broadcast of the T20I series between India and South Africa will be available on television on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the T20I series between India and South Africa?

The T20I series between India and South Africa will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The live scorecard and updates will be available at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is)

Stay informed with the...
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
