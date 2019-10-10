e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

India vs South Africa: Umesh Yadav replaces Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli reveals reason behind move

South Africa also added an extra pacer, handing a debut to their express Anrich Nortje in place of off-spinner Dane Piedt.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli
File image of Virat Kohli(PTI)
         

In his 50th Test as India captain, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. India made one change to their winning combination from the first Test, playing an extra bowler in pacer Umesh Yadav in place of Hanuman Vihari.

South Africa also added an extra pacer, handing a debut to their express Anrich Nortje in place of off-spinner Dane Piedt.

“It’s a good to win the toss and bat first, the wicket is probably best for batting on the first day and half, it eventually turns from day 2 and 3,” said Kohli at the toss.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa, Test 2, Day 2, Live score and updates

Explaining the reason behind the change, the India captain said an extra batsman will be a luxury here and hence “Hanuman Vihari misses out, Umesh Yadav replaces him”. “The surface is a bit hard here (hence) still keeping a fifth attacking option to back Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. Just strengthening our bowling all round,” said Kohli.

India were expected to go with an extra bowler keeping in mind their batting has been doing well and the heavy workload on the bowlers in the subcontinent. It was a toss up between Umesh Yadav and spinner Kuldeep Yadav, but it’s been raining regularly here, making the conditions favourable for pace bowling. There is prediction of thundershowers during the match.

Faf’s poor luck with the toss continued, now he has lost straight nine tosses in the subcontinent.

India have won four of their last five Tests, South Africa have lost their last three Tests.

India had won the first Test at Visakhapatnam by 203 runs.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 7 R Ashwin, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Ishant Sharma, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Umesh Yadav.

South Africa: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Dean Elgar, 3 Theunis de Bruyn, 4 Temba Bavuma, 5 Faf du Plessis (capt), 6 Quinton de Kock (wk), 7 Senuran Muthusamy, 8 Vernon Philander, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Anrich Nortje.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 09:29 IST

tags
top news
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 09:39 IST
Seafront venue for Modi-Xi meet harks back to TN’s ancient China links
Seafront venue for Modi-Xi meet harks back to TN’s ancient China links
Oct 10, 2019 05:27 IST
INDvSA LIVE: Rabada dismisses Rohit, Kohli out in the middle
INDvSA LIVE: Rabada dismisses Rohit, Kohli out in the middle
Oct 10, 2019 10:15 IST
Grandparents among 7 held for kidnapping, selling 6-wk-old baby for Rs 4L
Grandparents among 7 held for kidnapping, selling 6-wk-old baby for Rs 4L
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
Counter fake news,push narrative: Haryana Congress’s training camp today
Counter fake news,push narrative: Haryana Congress’s training camp today
Oct 10, 2019 09:35 IST
‘Jesus Shoes’: $3000 sneakers filled with sacred water sell out in minutes
‘Jesus Shoes’: $3000 sneakers filled with sacred water sell out in minutes
Oct 10, 2019 08:51 IST
Shehla Rashid quits politics 6 months after entry into electoral mainstream
Shehla Rashid quits politics 6 months after entry into electoral mainstream
Oct 10, 2019 05:48 IST
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaWar box office collectionWorld Mental Health DayOnePlus 7T Pro LaunchHappy Birthday RekhaThe Sky Is Pink celeb reviewKareena KapoorJammu and Kashmir
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket