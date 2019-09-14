India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli and Co forced to train indoors on eve of Dharamsala T20I

cricket

The players of Indian cricket team were forced to train indoors due to weather conditions on the eve of their first T20I against South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many Tests against Proteas with this clash at the picturesque venue being the series opener.

India’s scheduled net practice session was cancelled and they had to train indoors on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded pictures on social media and their post read: “Snapshots from #TeamIndia’s indoor net session in Dharamsala ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa.”

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's indoor net session in Dharamsala ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/9SxAi9ocOl — BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2019

Addressing the press conference a day before the start of the series, Kohli was questioned whether there would be a change in strategy in a home series from overseas series. In response to the question, Kohli said that Indian cricket team always enter any tournament with the mindset of pulling off a win in every match.

“For us as a home team, we have to absolutely sure of our game plan. The way we prepare for overseas series, where we have to be very focused, it’s the same. International cricket is nowadays about the mindset. As coach Ravi Shastri said in the past - ‘every condition can be home condition if you feel comfortable’. I think it’s getting into the frame of mindset for us, and hence we have been one of the most consistent teams in the last two-three years,” he said.

“We want to win every game, whether it’s home or away, any format - we just want to go out there, play our best cricket and win,” the batsman added.

India will be playing three T20Is against Proteas, following which the two teams will play three Tests, which will be a part of ICC Championship Trophy. After defeating West Indies 2-0, India are at the top of the table with 120 points. The series against Proteas will also carry 120 points, with 40 points up for grabs in every match for a win.

