India vs South Africa: Women’s 4th T20 abandoned, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co lead 2-1

India survived as rain saved them the blushes in the fourth women’s T20 international after the Proteas women looked like they’d get to a big total. Their poor fielding came to the fore once again as they failed to keep a rampaging South Africa in check before some soft dismissals brought them somewhat back into the game. (India vs South Africa, women’s 4th T20, highlights)

That women’s cricket is seeing more big hits and it was evident here as Lizelle Lee hammered five sixes on way to 59 (38 balls with two fours). She was the aggressor in a partnership of 103 with her captain Dane Van Niekerk who made 55 (47 balls, 6x4, 2x6) as the hosts got off to a rollicking start.

India allowed a lot of easy chances go past them, as they struggled on the field. Their spinners and seamers both looked bland and provided easy pickings.

However, thanks to soft dismissals and an injudicious shot, the Indians, who lead the five-T20 series 2-1 came back a bit. The hosts were 131/3 in 15.3 overs before the match was called off due to the rains.

The Indians won the toss and elected to field, perhaps smarting under the loss in the previous match at Wanderers where they batted first and were restricted to a modest total.

The bowlers, however, could not make a breakthrough. The much-vaunted India spinners went for most runs as the South Africans easily clobbered them for boundaries. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad went for 31 runs in two overs.

Under pressure, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur brought herself on to put a stop to runs. Soon enough, in trying to go for runs, the Proteas lost a bit of track with Deepti Sharma, who too had been thrashed, picking two wickets. There were a couple of soft dismissals – Van Niekerk and Tryon giving easy catches.

Sune Luus, another dangerous batter was out leg before the wicket while playing across the line.

The two teams play the final T20 in Cape Town on February 24.