How Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team is spending its final days in South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan puts out a tweet remembering his family, whereas Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik and batting coach Sanjay Bangar head out to a golf course.

Virat Kohli meets a young fan who bunked school to see his favourite cricketer. This is how the Indian cricketers are spending their final days of the South Africa tour 2018.

It may have been a long tour for them, but the Indians are all set to finish on a high. A couple of defeats in an intense Test series challenged Indian cricketers to bring their ‘A’ game forward, and by winning the next seven out of eight matches across formats, they have indeed raised the bar really high.

It was in late December that India arrived in South Africa, and as the month of February heads to an end, the touring cricketers are making most of their time in the rainbow nation with a string of wins in their kitty.

There are two more T20Is left to be played before India end what can be termed as their most successful tour yet of South Africa.

Opening batsman Dhawan, who scored 323 runs in the six-match ODI series that India won 5-1, took to Twitter to express how badly he is missing his family.

“Only when u spend so much time away from fmly, u realize hw much u actually miss them!I miss spending time with my kids, playing with them, cooking and being there for them. Also miss the Mrs like crazy!Want 2 spend quality time with her once I go back.luv u all to d moon & back!” (sic), wrote Dhawan on Tuesday night.

For the likes of Rohit and Chahal, the tour has been memorable too. Despite his inconsistent form, Rohit finally broke the jinx when he scored a match-winning century at Port Elizabeth in the fifth ODI to hand India their series win.

On his first tour of South Africa, Chahal with his 16 wickets in the ODIs was exemplary.

These two, along with reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik and their batting coach Bangar on Tuesday headed out to a golf course to keep their minds fresh.

For Kohli, this tour has been extra special. From being the only batsman to score a century over three Tests from either side to scoring a world record 558 in the ODI series, he has achieved new highs.

Recently, he took out time to see a young fan who bunked his school to see Kohli in action. The Indian captain even posed for a photo.

The second T20I of the three-match series will be played on Wednesday at Centurion, while the tour concludes at Cape Town on February 24 with the final T20I.