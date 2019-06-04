India vs South Africa World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming of Cricket World Cup on TV and online

Virat Kohli’s India will unleash their formidable pace attack against beleaguered South Africa when the title contenders open their World Cup campaign on Wednesday.

India are the last of the 10 teams to launch their challenge in England and Wales and they start against a South Africa side already in turmoil after losing their first two matches.

The two-time world champions plan to push South Africa towards elimination in Southampton by deploying a feared bowling line-up led by Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked one-day international bowler in the world.

Bumrah is ably supported by fellow quicks Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the ICC World Cup match between India and South Africa.

Where is the India vs South Africa of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The India vs South Africa World Cup match will take place at the The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

At what time does the India vs South Africa match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The India vs South Africa World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Wednesday (June 5)

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs South Africa match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The India vs South Africa match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch India vs South Africa World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs South Africa match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

