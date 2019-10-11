e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Virat Kohli leaves Twitter in splits

For Kohli, it is his 50th outing as captain of team in the longest format. He surpassed Ganguly, who captained India in 49 Tests.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli plays a shot.
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli plays a shot.(PTI)
         

On Thursday, India captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap when he came out for the toss on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Pune. For Kohli, it is his 50th outing as captain of team in the longest format. He surpassed Ganguly, who captained India in 49 Tests. He also joined former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the only two players to lead India in 50 or more Tests.

India leg spinner decided to have fun in his congratulatory tweet for the skipper. Acknowledging his massive achievement, Chahal joked that he is just a few Test matches away from equalling his record.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2: Follow live score and updates

“Congrats bhaiya! Only 50 more test matches than me,” he wrote.

 

Chahal’s tweet left twitterati in splits as they praised the bowler for his sense of humour.

 

 

 

 

Kohli also played a good innings with the bat on Day 1 of the first Test, as he went on to make an unbeaten 63 to take India’s total to 273/3 at stumps. Mayank Agarwal starred for India, scoring his 2nd Test ton after coming down to open the innings. Cheteshwar Pujara also scored a half century, before he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 09:25 IST

tags
top news
5000 cops, Navy warships secure Mamallapuram for PM Modi, Xi Jinping summit
5000 cops, Navy warships secure Mamallapuram for PM Modi, Xi Jinping summit
Oct 11, 2019 09:49 IST
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
Oct 11, 2019 08:41 IST
Ex-Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh arrested in Ludhiana
Ex-Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh arrested in Ludhiana
Oct 11, 2019 09:12 IST
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Oct 11, 2019 09:41 IST
Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Kohli leaves Twitter in splits
Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Kohli leaves Twitter in splits
Oct 11, 2019 09:31 IST
Gemini Man movie review: Will Smith’s age catches up to him
Gemini Man movie review: Will Smith’s age catches up to him
Oct 11, 2019 08:20 IST
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Oct 11, 2019 08:04 IST
Watch: Rajnath Singh defends Rafale ‘shastra puja’, slams critics
Watch: Rajnath Singh defends Rafale ‘shastra puja’, slams critics
Oct 11, 2019 09:12 IST
trending topics
PM ModiSaif Ali KhanBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesKareena KapoorRamiz RajaDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summit
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket