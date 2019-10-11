India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Virat Kohli leaves Twitter in splits

cricket

On Thursday, India captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap when he came out for the toss on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Pune. For Kohli, it is his 50th outing as captain of team in the longest format. He surpassed Ganguly, who captained India in 49 Tests. He also joined former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the only two players to lead India in 50 or more Tests.

India leg spinner decided to have fun in his congratulatory tweet for the skipper. Acknowledging his massive achievement, Chahal joked that he is just a few Test matches away from equalling his record.

“Congrats bhaiya! Only 50 more test matches than me,” he wrote.

Congrats bhaiya 🤙 only 50 more test matches than me 🤣😂😜 pic.twitter.com/jkmKY7vLxo — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 10, 2019

Chahal’s tweet left twitterati in splits as they praised the bowler for his sense of humour.

Kohli also played a good innings with the bat on Day 1 of the first Test, as he went on to make an unbeaten 63 to take India’s total to 273/3 at stumps. Mayank Agarwal starred for India, scoring his 2nd Test ton after coming down to open the innings. Cheteshwar Pujara also scored a half century, before he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

