India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st T20: Hardik Pandya's IND eye strong start in absence of Rohit, Virat, KL

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Score: Team India is ready with their first assignment of the year as they host Sri Lanka for a three-match each limited-over series. The action gets underway with the T20Is, with the opening fixture scheduled to start later in the evening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The focus will be on Hardik Pandya, who will be leading the unit in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul too are not part of the T20Is. The teams met last at the Asia Cup 2022 in the Super 4 stage, which saw Sri Lanka stun India by six wickets, a defeat which also knocked them out of the continental tournament. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs SL 1st T20I:

