India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st T20: Hardik Pandya's IND eye strong start in absence of Rohit, Virat, KL

cricket
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 05:56 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Score: India kick-off the year against Sri Lanka with a three-match limited-over series, both formats. The action gets underway with the T20Is. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs SL:

ByHT Sports Desk
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Score: Team India is ready with their first assignment of the year as they host Sri Lanka for a three-match each limited-over series. The action gets underway with the T20Is, with the opening fixture scheduled to start later in the evening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The focus will be on Hardik Pandya, who will be leading the unit in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul too are not part of the T20Is. The teams met last at the Asia Cup 2022 in the Super 4 stage, which saw Sri Lanka stun India by six wickets, a defeat which also knocked them out of the continental tournament. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs SL 1st T20I:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 03, 2023 05:56 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka LIVE score: How does the middle-order look?

    If we look at other combinations, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and the skipper himself will take charge of the middle-order.

  • Jan 03, 2023 05:49 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka LIVE score: Openers available 

    If we look at the squad India currently have three players, who can lead the charge. There's Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, but it'll be interesting to see, which pair kick-off the proceedings.

  • Jan 03, 2023 05:38 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka LIVE score: Who are the players missing

    India's famed top three - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul - are not part of the T20Is and will return for the ODIs, which starts next week.

    Earlier today BCCI added Jasprit Bumrah also in the ODI squad. The pacer will be returning to action after missing out a chunk of matches. He was not part of both Asia Cup and T20 World Cup played last year.

  • Jan 03, 2023 05:32 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka LIVE score: Head-to-Head

    India enjoy a 15-4 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in bilateral matches. Their record at home stands at 11-2 lead. 

    Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have never won a T20I bilateral series in India.

  • Jan 03, 2023 05:24 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka LIVE score: Good chance for BCCI to assess the young Indian unit

    The series is a great opportunity for BCCI to assess Hardik Pandya as a captain keeping the next edition of T20 World Cup in mind. Even more the squad too is a work in progress, which the management will have a keen eye on.

  • Jan 03, 2023 04:05 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka LIVE score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will start at 07:00 pm. The toss will take place at 6:30 pm. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st T20: Pandya's IND eye strong start

Sign out