India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli and Co have been impressive since the World Cup where they haven’t lost even a single series and they would want to improve that record against the Islanders.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2020 23:39 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, listens to batting coach Vikram Rathour during a training session ahead of their first T20I.
India would look to continue their series-winning run in the shortest format of the game when they face Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Virat Kohli and Co have been impressive since the World Cup where they haven’t lost even a single series and they would want to improve that record against the Islanders. All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah, who makes his comeback after being months out due to injury. It will be interesting to see how Bumrah performs in his comeback match.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I taking place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will take place in Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

At what time does the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I  begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match begins at 7:00 pm IST on Sunday (January 5).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

