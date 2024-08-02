India will clash with Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. India will be led by Rohit Sharma and it will be interesting to see the new philosophy adopted in the format by the new coach Gautam Gambhir. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav will make a comeback into the team. India are the number 1 ranked team in the world according to the ICC Rankings. Sri Lanka will be led by Charith Asalanka and though they have a strong top-heavy batting line-up, their lower-order is a bit of a concern. The bowling is a major worry with their two frontline pacers - Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka - out of the series due to an injury. India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis(PTI)

LAST 5 MATCHES

INDIA - WLWLW

SRI LANKA - WWLWL

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

India has a very strong batting line-up with their top 3 - Rohit, Kohli and Gill - amongst the best in the world. The trump card for them in the bowling will be Kuldeep Yadav.

India likely XI

Batters - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli

All-Rounders - Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper - Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul

Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana

Sri Lanka likely XI

Batters - Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama

All-Rounders - Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage

Wicketkeeper - Kusal Mendis

Bowlers - Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya

Statistical Performance (India)

1. SHUBMAN GILL

Shubman Gill has had a phenomenal start to his ODI career and will be one of the batters to watch out for in the series. He was the leading run-getter in the world in the format in 2023.

SHUBMAN GILL IN ODIs

INNINGS - 44

RUNS - 2271

AVERAGE - 61.37

STRIKE RATE - 103.46

50/100 - 13/6

2. KULDEEP YADAV

Kuldeep Yadav is a big wicket-taker in ODI cricket and could prove to be a handful against Sri Lanka in the middle overs. Kuldeep has a fine record against Sri Lanka - he has bagged 18 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 21.55 against them.

KULDEEP YADAV IN ODIs

INNINGS - 100

WICKETS - 168

STRIKE RATE - 30.8

ECONOMY RATE - 5.05

AVERAGE - 26.01

Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)

1. VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli is amongst the greatest batters to have ever played ODI cricket and has a stupendous record against Sri Lanka with an average of 63.26 and 10 hundreds.

2. ROHIT SHARMA

Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest openers ever in ODI cricket history who rose to the pinnacle in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. He also has a fine record against Sri Lanka with an average of 45.5 and 6 hundreds!

Statistical Performance (Sri Lanka)

1. CHARITH ASALANKA

Skipper Charith Asalanka has a fine record in ODI cricket and will be key for Sri Lanka in the middle-order. He has an average of just 21 against India though which he would like to improve during the series.

CHARITH ASALANKA IN ODIs

INNINGS - 52

RUNS - 1918

AVERAGE - 43.59

STRIKE RATE - 89.79

50/100 - 12/3

2. SADEERA SAMARAWICKRAMA

Sadeera Samarawickrama is an attacking middle-order batter who has an aggregate of 1170 runs in 38 innings at an average of 35.45 and strike rate of 95.66. He is a very good player of spin bowling.

SADEERA SAMARAWICKRAMA IN ODIs

INNINGS - 38

RUNS - 1170

AVERAGE - 35.45

STRIKE RATE - 95.66

50/100 - 8/1

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Sri Lanka)

1. MAHEESH THEEKSHANA

Maheesh Theekshana will be crucial with the new ball in the powerplay and is also very restrictive in the format. He has picked 55 wickets in 41 matches at an economy rate of 4.63 in ODI cricket.

2. PATHUM NISSANKA

Pathum Nissanka has a fine record for Sri Lanka in ODI cricket and will be crucial at the top of the order. He has been in fine form in ODIs with an aggregate of 1648 runs in 35 matches since 2023 at an average of 53.16 and strike rate of 95.64 with 5 hundreds.

PLAYER MATCH-UPS

1. ROHIT SHARMA vs MAHEESH THEEKSHANA IN ODIs

INNINGS - 1

BALLS FACED - 8

RUNS SCORED -5

STRIKE RATE - 62.5

DISMISSALS - 0

Rohit Sharma has adopted an attacking template in the powerplay and it will be interesting to see how he counters the restrictive bowling of Theekshana in the first 6 overs.

2. VIRAT KOHLI vs WANINDU HASARANGA IN ODIs

INNINGS - 5

BALLS FACED - 69

RUNS SCORED - 71

STRIKE RATE - 102.89

DISMISSALS - 0

Virat Kohli's tussle with Wanindu Hasaranga in the middle-overs will have a big impact on the outcome of the encounter. It is King Kohli who has so far dominated the Sri Lankan leg spinner.

3. CHARITH ASALANKA VS KULDEEP YADAV IN ODIs

INNINGS - 4

BALLS FACED - 68

RUNS SCORED - 52

STRIKE RATE - 76.47

DISMISSALS - 2

Charith Asalanka struggles against quality wrist spin and has been dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav twice in four innings.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

India has dominated Sri Lanka in ODIs and won 99 of the 168 matches between the two countries. India have won their last 5 encounters against Sri Lanka and astonishingly two of them, by a margin of over 300 runs!

INDIA v SRI LANKA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES

LAST 5 ODIs

INDIA WON: 5

SRI LANKA WON: 5

NO RESULT: 0

ALL ODIs 168

INDIA WON: 99

SRI LANKA WON: 57

NO RESULT: 11

VENUE AND PITCH

The Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 19 ODI matches since the start of 2020 with the honours being shared equally by the team batting first and chasing - both have won 9 games each in this time-frame while one match has been called off due to rain. Batting first has been a preference at the venue and the team winning the toss has elected to set a target as many as 15 times during this period. The captain who has won the toss has won just 5 matches and lost 13 in this time-frame for a win probability of 27.8%.

The average total batting first in Colombo since 2020 is 244 while the average score chasing is 206. Incidentally, the highest team score batting first at the venue in this time-frame is India's 356 for 2 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup last year. The lowest total is Sri Lanka's 50 in the 2023 Asia Cup Final against India.

The pitch at the Premadasa will assist the spinners. While the pacers may have a better strike rate, it is the slower bowlers who have been more restrictive at the venue.

MATCH PREDICTION

India's top three are amongst the best in the world and they also have a strong set of pacers and spinners in their squad. Sri Lanka will be severely hampered by the absence of Pathirana and Madushanka and will be heavily dependent on their two spinners - Hasaranga and Theekshana to do the damage with the ball. Based on the relative strength of both teams, India has a 75% chance of winning the match.

FANTASY XI

And finally, this is our Fantasy XI. We have 6 players from India and 5 from Sri Lanka. Our batters are Kohli, Gill, Nissanka and Avishka Fernando whereas our all-rounders are Axar Patel, Janith Liyanage and Hasaranga. The bowlers will include Theekshana, Siraj and Kuldeep. The wicket-keeper will be Rishabh Pant. The captain is Kuldeep Yadav while the vice-captain is Shubman Gill.

Our backup players include Asalanka as batter, Arshdeep as bowler and Washington Sundar as all-rounder.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: RISHABH PANT

Batters: PATHUM NISSANKA, VIRAT KOHLI, SHUBMAN GILL (VC), AVISHKA FERNANDO

All-rounders: JANITH LIYANAGE, WANINDU HASARANGA, AXAR PATEL

Bowlers: MAHEESH THEEKSHANA, KULDEEP YADAV (C), MOHAMMED SIRAJ

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER - CHARITH ASALANKA

BOWLER - ARSHDEEP SINGH

ALL-ROUNDER - WASHINGTON SUNDAR