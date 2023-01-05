India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel's effort goes in vain as SL beat IND by 16 runs
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in the second T20I in Pune. With this outcome, the three-match series is squared at 1-1. Catch the Highlights of IND vs SL 2nd T20:
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel's valiant effort went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in the second T20I in Pune. With this outcome the three-match series is now squared at 1-1. Chasing 207, India got off to a dreadful start losing the top order inside the powerplay overs. Hardik Pandya was then caught-behind for 12 after the powerplay. Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar then steadied things before Hasaranga got rid of Hooda for 9. Suryakumar and Axar Patel then stitched a 90-plus stand, before Suryakumar was dismissed for 51 (36). Axar was dismissed for 65 (31) in the final over. Earlier Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka smashed 50 each to drive Sri Lanka to a staggering total in 20 overs. Mendis smashed a 27-ball 50, reaching the milestone with a six against Umran Malik. While Shanka finished unbeaten on 56 off 22 balls. The match started with SL getting off to a flying start with openers adding 80 runs for the opening wicket in 8.2 overs. Shortly after his dismissal Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals, before skipper Shanaka took charge. He smashed a 20-ball half-century. Catch the Highlights of IND vs SL 2nd T20:
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 05, 2023 10:43 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SL win by 16 runs
Shivam Mavi falls in the final delivery of the match as India manage 190/7 in response to Sri Lanka's 207/6 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs and with this outcome, the series is leveled at 1-1.
Jan 05, 2023 10:40 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Out
Dasun Shanaka gets rid of Axar Patel in the 3rd ball of the final over. IND need 18 in 3 balls
Jan 05, 2023 10:39 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: India need 18 runs in 4 balls
Shivam Mavi passes the strike to Axar as Dasun Shanaka bowls the final over. He is hit for a couple of runs in the second ball. India need 18 runs in 4 balls
Jan 05, 2023 10:37 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: India need 21 runs in final over
Axar Patel ends the over with a boundary as IND reach 186/6 in 19 overs. India need 21 runs in final over
Jan 05, 2023 10:36 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Rajitha starts with a couple of wides
Rajitha starts with a couple of wides, before Axar and Shivam Mavi combine to fetch six runs in the next five balls. IND: 182/6 (18.5 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 10:32 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Mavi shows his batting skills
Madushanka bangs it short and Mavi hits it for a six. He hits the next ball for a boundary towards extra cover. The final ball is whacked for another six as 17 runs comec off the over. IND: 174/6 (18 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 10:27 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Eight runs come off the over
Shivam Mavi finishes the 17th over by Maheesh Theekshana with a boundary. Eight runs come off the over. IND: 157/6 (17 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 10:22 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav departs
Madushanka gets the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav as he is caught by Hasaranga at long-on. He falls for 51(36). IND: 149/6 (16 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 10:17 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SKY completes 50
Suryakumar Yadav slams half-century off 33 balls. He reaches the milestone with a six, just like his partner on the other end. India 146/5 in 15.1 overs
Jan 05, 2023 10:14 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: 68 in 30 balls
15 runs come off Karunaratne's over as IND move to 139/5 in 15 overs. India need 68 runs in 30 balls
Jan 05, 2023 10:12 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Axar slams 50
Axar Patel hits Karunaratne for another six in the over to bring up his 50. He reaches the milestone in just 20 balls. IND: 137/5 (14.4 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 10:11 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SKY hits another 6
Suryakumar Yadav hits Chamika Karunaratne for a maximum and then plays a dot. He passes the strike to Axar Patel in the 3rd ball. IND: 131/5 (14.3 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 10:08 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: 26 runs in an over
Suryakumar Yadav now hits Hasaranga for a six and finishes the over with a single. 26 runs come off the over. IND: 124/5 (14 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 10:06 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Hattrick of 6s
Axar Patel smashes Hasaranga for a hattrick of sixes as IND reach 116/5 in 13.3 overs.
Jan 05, 2023 10:03 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Axar Patel switches gear
Axar Patel hits Theekshana for a six and a four as 13 runs come in his over. IND: 98/5 (13 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 09:57 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SL miss golden chance to runout Axar Patel
Sri Lanka miss golden chance to runout Axar Patel. He was no where in the frame, as he anticipated a single and ran straightaway without looking at his partner. However, the throw at the non-striker is extremely poor as the bowler misses the stumps and concede an overthrow.
The next ball is hit for a four by Axar as 12 runs come off the over. SL: 85/5 (12 overs)
-
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SKY keeps hopes alive
Suryakumar Yadav smashes Chamika Karunaratne with a boundary in the 1st ball of the 12th over. Two singles come in the next two balls as IND move to 79/5 in 11.3 overs.
-
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SKY takes charge
Suryakumar Yadav welcomes Theekshana with a four, then almost gets another one but a diving effort near the boundary rope save two runs for Sri Lanka. He then passes the strike to Axar in the third ball, who does the same in the next ball.
Another single in the 5th ball and finishes with a dot. IND: 73/5 (11 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 09:47 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Axar Patel hits Hasaranga for a six
Axar Patel hits Hasaranga for a six towards the mid-wicket region. Seven runs come off the over as IND reach 64/5 in 10 overs.
Jan 05, 2023 09:44 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Wild celebrations by Wanindu Hasaranga
Wild celebrations by Wanindu Hasaranga as he gets rid of Deepak Hooda for 9(12). India lose half their side in the gigantic 207-run chase. IND: 57/5 (9.1 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 09:41 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Maheesh Theekshana is brought into the attack
Maheesh Theekshana is brought into the attack and he starts off well. Concedes three runs in the first four balls, with the bowler appealing for LBW in the 5th ball. IND: 57/4 (9 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 09:38 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: IND move to 54-4
Suryakumar Yadav finishes the over with a couple of runs as IND move to 54-4 after 8 overs.
Jan 05, 2023 09:35 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: IND move past 50
Chamika Karunaratne pitches it slightly wide and it cut for a boundary by Suryakumar Yadav. Five runs come off the first five balls. IND: 52/4 (7.5 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 09:31 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SKY, Hooda keep scoreboard ticking
Wanindu Hasaranga is introduced in the attack as Suryakumar Yadav along with Deepak Hooda keep the scoreboard moving.
Eight runs come off the over as IND move to 47/4 in 7 overs.
Jan 05, 2023 09:27 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: End of powerplay
Four runs in the over as the powerplay belongs to Sri Lanka. India accumulate 39 runs for the loss of one wicket in 6 overs. They need 168 runs in 84 balls
Jan 05, 2023 09:24 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: IND in spot of bother
Deepak Hooda walks in as seven runs come off the over. IND: 35/4 (5 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 09:21 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Edge and beautifully taken
Edge and beautifully taken by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. Hardik Pandya falls for 12 as IND go 4 down in 207-run chase. IND: 34/4 (4.4 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 09:19 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: What a shot
Chamika Karunaratne is introduced into the attack and Hardik Pandya welcomes him with a maximum. Plays it with a straight bat, and the ball sails over the long-on fence. The next two deliveries are dots. IND: 34/3 (4.3 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 09:18 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Great over by Rajitha
A great over by Rajitha as he concedes just 1 run. IND: 28/3 (4 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 09:13 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: IND reach 27/3 in 3 overs
Six runs come in the over by Madushanka as IND reach 27/3 in 3 overs.
Jan 05, 2023 09:11 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Madushanka inflicts another blow
Madushanka inflicts another blow to India as Rahul Tripathi is caught-behind for 5 in the same number of balls.
Hardik Pandya walks out in the middle and starts off with a boundary. IND: 27/3 (2.4 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 09:07 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: India lose both openers
Rajitha ends the over on a strong note as he removes Shubman Gill. The batter gets a thick edge and is caught by Theekshana. He departs for 5(3). IND: 21-2 (2 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 09:04 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Consecutive 4s by Rahul
Rahul Tripathi takes charge as he hits Rajitha for consecutive 4s. IND: 20/1 (1.4 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 09:01 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: What a start by Kasun Rajitha
What a start by Kasun Rajitha as he cleans up Ishan Kishan for 2. Debutant Rahul Tripathi walks in at number 3. IND: 12/1 (1.1 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 08:59 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: 12 runs come off 1st over
Wild swing by Madushanka as it swings into Gill, goes down the leg and beats the wicketkeeper to result in a four. Gill then finishes the over with another boundary. IND: 12/0 (1 over)
Jan 05, 2023 08:57 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: The chase begins
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill walk out to start the run chase. Dilshan Madushanka leads the attack for Sri Lanka as just a couple of singles come off the first four balls. IND: 2/0 (0.4 over)
Jan 05, 2023 08:43 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SL post 206/6
The bowler recovers well and concedes a couple of singles in the next two balls, before Shanaka hits a six, which touches the hands of the fielder but bounces beyond the boundary rope.
He also completes his half-century. The final delivery is also hit for a boundary as SL finish at 206/6.
Jan 05, 2023 08:39 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Mavi is welcomed with a 6
The final over is bowled by Shivam Mavi, who is welcomed with a six by Dasun Shanaka. SL: 192/6 (19.1 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 08:38 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: 18 runs come in the 19th over
18 runs come in the 19th over bowled by Arshdeep as SL reach 186/6 in 19 overs.
Jan 05, 2023 08:37 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Couple of no balls by Arshdeep
Arshdeep bowls a low fulltoss and Shanaka connects it well but it finds the long-on fielder. However as India celebrate the wicket, the umpire signals it no. The freehit is smashed for a six. He bowls another no and this time Hardik Pandya walks upto him and haves a chat. The second freehit is a brilliant yorker and it is also a dot. SL: 184/6 (18.5 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 08:33 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Arshdeep finally returns
Arshdeep finally comes to bowl his second over and is hit for a boundary in the second delivery. Seven runs come in the first three balls. SL: 175/6 (18.3 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 08:30 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Another no ball
Umran Malik is smashed for another six by Shanaka as the ball sails past the rope square off the wicket, which also is a no ball. The bowler bowls a yorker as just one run come off the free hit.
India have bowled quite a few no balls today. SL: 168/6 (18 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 08:27 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SL captain takes charge
Umran Malik starts off with a full delivery, slightly wide of the off stump and it is hit for a boundary by Dasun Shanaka. The second ball takes a top edge and flies over the wicketkeeper for another six. SL: 158/6 (17.3 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 08:24 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Shivam Mavi starts with a boundary
Shivam Mavi starts the 17th over with a boundary and concedes 9 runs. SL: 147/6 (17 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 08:19 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Umran Malik is on fire
This is cricket as a few balls ago Asalanka played the same delivery over Shubman Gill for a six. He tries it again in the same over but this time he finds the fielder stationed. He falls for 37(19).
Umran Malik then strikes in the very next ball as he cleans up Hasaranga for a golden duck. SL: 138/6 (16 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 08:14 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: What a shot
Umran Malik drops it at length and it is well picked by Charith Asalanka, who smashes it just over Shubman Gill for a six. Gill gave almost everything but couldn't stop the ball from sailing over the boundary ropes. SL: 136/4 (15.3 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 08:11 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Asalanka smashes consecutive 6s
Asalanka smashes Yuzvendra Chahal for consecutive sixes. 16 runs come off the over. SL: 129/4 (15 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 08:09 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Asalanka survives by barest of margin
Asalanka tries to steal a double, which almost cost him his wicket. The batter puts in a desperate dive as he is home right in time before Ishan Kishan knocked the bails off. SL: 113-4 (14 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 08:06 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Axar Patel strikes
Axar Patel picks his second wicket as Dhananjaya hands a simple catch to Hooda at long-on. He falls for 3 as SL are losing their plot after a terrific start. SL: 114/4 (13.5 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 08:02 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Shivam Mavi reintroduced in the attack
Shivam Mavi is reintroduced into the attack and the youngster is hit for a six by Asalanka. Nine runs come off his over. SL: 107/3 (13 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:58 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Axar Patel strikes
Rahul Tripathi takes a blinder at the deep mid-wicket position to bring an end to Pathum Nissanka's stay in the middle. The batter departs for 33(35) as Axar picks his first wicket of the night. SL: 98/3 (12 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:55 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Chahal keep things under control
Yuzvendra Chahal concedes five singles in his over. SL: 94/2 (11 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:49 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SL reach 89/2 at the halfway stage
Six runs and a wicket come off Umran's over as SL reach 89/2 at the halfway stage.
Jan 05, 2023 07:47 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Umran Malik strikes
Umran Malik rattles Bhanuka Rajapaksa's stumps as IND strike in quick succession. The ball was pitched at length and the batter gets an inside edge, which drags the ball back on to the stump. He falls for 2. SL: 84/2 (9.3 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:41 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Chahal finally gets IND a breakthrough
Yuzvendra Chahal finally gets India a breakthrough as he traps Kusal Mendis LBW for 52 (31). It was originally given not out but India opted for the DRS. TV replay confirmed it was clear out.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa arrives in the middle. SL: 81/1 (8.3 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:36 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Mendis is unstoppable
Mendis is unstoppable at the moment. Umran bangs it short and the batter smashes it square of the wicket, which flies over the third man fence. With this he also completes his half-century, which come in just 27 balls.
He then plays a beautiful drive towards cover and despite taking some part of the fielder inside the circle, the ball races to the boundary. SL: 80/0 (8 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:32 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Kusal Mendis continues his rampage
Kusal Mendis continues his rampage and smashes Axar Patel for a six. 12 runs come from his over as SL reach 67/0 in 7 overs.
Jan 05, 2023 07:29 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Spin introduced from both ends
Spin introduced from both ends and it puts a brake on the brisk scoring. Yuzvendra Chahal concedes just six runs in his over as SL accumulate 55 runs for no wickets in the powerplay.
Jan 05, 2023 07:27 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Good start by Axar
A good start by Axar as just two runs come from it. SL: 49/0 (5 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:24 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Excellent fielding by Rahul Tripathi
Excellent piece of fielding by Rahul Tripathi as Mendis whacks it straight over the bowler, which looked like a sure boundary. However, Tripathi staitoned at mid-on, ran back and put in a superb effort to save the ball from reaching the ropes. The batters run a double.
The next delivery is driven towards covers for a boundary. 15 runs come off his over. SL: 47/0 (4 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:20 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Mavi replaces Arshdeep
Shivam Mavi replaces Arshdeep Singh and the youngster stars with a couple of singles before Mendis hits him with a straight face down the ground for a boundary. It's a no ball. The freehit is also smashed in the same region but the timing was missing, hence it only results in a double. SL: 41/0 (3.3 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:17 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Kusal Mendis continues to score briskly
Kusal Mendis continues to score briskly as he gets a top edge off Hardik Pandya's bowl, which flies over the fence behind the stumps.
SL are on a roll here as 11 runs come in the third over. SL: 32/0 (3 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:13 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: 19 runs come off the over
The final delivery takes a leading edge of Mendis' bat and is caught, but it was a freehit. 19 runs come off the over. SL: 21/0 (2 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:12 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Arshdeep bowls three no balls
The fourth delivery was pitched short, head height and it takes a thick edge of Nissanka's bat and lands safely before it is collected by the third man fielder.
The next ball is a dot, and then he bowls down the leg side, which initially was wide has turned into a no as the pacer oversteps.
Mendis smashes the freehit on the leg side, which races away for a four towards the square leg region. Meanwhile, the freehit isalso signaled no and Mendis sends it flying over the fine leg region for a six. Another no by Arshdeep as the freehit remains. SL: 20/0 (1.5 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:07 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Arshdeep starts with a boundary
Arshdeep Singh bowls it full and on the pads of Nissanka, which is flicked for a boundary. He recovers well and bowls consecutive dots. SL: 6/0 (1.3 overs)
Jan 05, 2023 07:05 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SL start slow
Hardik Pandya is getting some bounce and slight movement. The fifth ball of the over was pitched short and it moved away from Kusal Mendis.
The final delivery was also similar. Meanwhile, just two runs come from the over. SL: 2/0 (1 over)
Jan 05, 2023 07:03 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Hardik Pandya starts tight
Hardik Pandya starts with two dots, and then bangs the third ball short, which went down the leg side but easily collected by Ishan Kishan behind the stumps.
Jan 05, 2023 07:00 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Here we go!
The players walk out in the field. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis will open the innings for the tourists.
Hardik Pandya leads the attack for India.
Jan 05, 2023 06:44 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Umran Malik's pace
Umran Malik had clocked 155kph on the speed gun in the previous encounter, which is so far the highest by any Indian pacer.
Exciting to see what's instore tonight!
Jan 05, 2023 06:39 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Pandya at toss
Why Hardik Pandya opted to field?
“Thought that the dew might come later, and the wicket looks good and shouldn't change.”
Jan 05, 2023 06:36 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Jan 05, 2023 06:33 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: IND make two changes
India make two changes as Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh comes in. Sanju Samson is injured and Harshal Patel sits out
Jan 05, 2023 06:31 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: IND win toss
Hardik Pandya wins toss, opts to bowl.
Jan 05, 2023 06:27 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Pitch report
"There will be carry and will help the seamers," Deep Dasgupta reckons at pitch report.
Jan 05, 2023 06:23 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Can IND repeat the story
The last T20I played at this venue was against the same opponent. It was a high scoring encounter as piled over 200 and won the contest by a huge margin.
Jan 05, 2023 06:16 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Can Chahal bounceback?
While the Indian bowlers did a decent job in the previous T20I, Yuzvendra Chahal was a rare exception. The spinner was tonked for 26 runs in his two overs and Hardik Pandya didn't use the leggie further in the contest.
Jan 05, 2023 06:12 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Shivam Mavi's dream debut
Shivam Mavi had a phenomenal outing in the first T20I, which was also his India debut. He picked a wicket each in his four overs and conceded just 22 runs in his quota.
Mavi found good support from his peers Umran Malik and Harshal Patel, who too returned with two wickets each.
Jan 05, 2023 06:03 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Will Rahul Tripathi play
Rahul Tripathi is doing some batting drills with coach Vikram Rathour. Is that a sign of him finally getting a game? If that is the case he will come in place of injured Sanju Samson.
Jan 05, 2023 05:57 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Who made the difference in previous ODI
Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel had a brilliant outing with the bat, it was their effort which made the difference in the end. The pair added 68 runs in 35 balls, driving India to a respectable 162/5 in 20 overs.
Sri Lanka, in response, could muster 160/10 in their 20 overs.
Jan 05, 2023 05:51 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score: Mavi to make way for Arshdeep?
Shivam Mavi was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team in the first T20I, as he picked four important wickets in his debut game. India eventually won the game by 2 runs; but will he lose his place in the XI tonight?
Jan 05, 2023 05:45 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Arshdeep in?
One of the key playing XI decisions that many will look closely surrounds Arshdeep Singh. The left-armer missed the first T20I but is expected to be fit for the second game in Pune. But who will make way for him?
Jan 05, 2023 05:33 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Is Gill's strike-rate an area of concern
Shubman Gill has established himself as one of the strong contender in the longer format but needs to work a bit in the T20s. He has so far played 96 T20s, including IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali but his strike-rate remains below 130.
Jan 05, 2023 05:28 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Eyes on Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill, who made his T20I debut in the previous encounter, will hope for a strong outing after a shaky start in Mumbai. He was trapped LBW for 7 by M Theekshana.
Jan 05, 2023 05:19 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Who is Jitesh Sharma
BCCI named Jitesh Sharma as Sanju Samson's replacement for the remainder of the series. If you aren't able to recall the name, we saw Jitesh Sharma in IPL 2022 playing for Punjab Kings. The wicketkeeper-batter made 12 appearances for PBKS, in which he accumulated 234 runs from 10 innings, with a 34-ball 44 against Delhi Capitals being his highest score.
Jan 05, 2023 05:14 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: What happened to Samson
As per an official statement by Sanju Samson hurt his left knee while fielding near the boundary rope in the series opener. "He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI medical team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," the apex cricket body said in a statement.
Jan 05, 2023 04:55 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka. The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and will start at 07:00 pm. The toss for the same will take place at 6:30 pm. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!