India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel's effort goes in vain as SL beat IND by 16 runs

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel's valiant effort went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in the second T20I in Pune. With this outcome the three-match series is now squared at 1-1. Chasing 207, India got off to a dreadful start losing the top order inside the powerplay overs. Hardik Pandya was then caught-behind for 12 after the powerplay. Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar then steadied things before Hasaranga got rid of Hooda for 9. Suryakumar and Axar Patel then stitched a 90-plus stand, before Suryakumar was dismissed for 51 (36). Axar was dismissed for 65 (31) in the final over. Earlier Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka smashed 50 each to drive Sri Lanka to a staggering total in 20 overs. Mendis smashed a 27-ball 50, reaching the milestone with a six against Umran Malik. While Shanka finished unbeaten on 56 off 22 balls. The match started with SL getting off to a flying start with openers adding 80 runs for the opening wicket in 8.2 overs. Shortly after his dismissal Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals, before skipper Shanaka took charge. He smashed a 20-ball half-century. Catch the Highlights of IND vs SL 2nd T20:

