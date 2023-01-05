Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel's effort goes in vain as SL beat IND by 16 runs

India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel's effort goes in vain as SL beat IND by 16 runs

cricket
Updated on Jan 06, 2023 08:33 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in the second T20I in Pune. With this outcome, the three-match series is squared at 1-1. Catch the Highlights of IND vs SL 2nd T20:  

India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 2nd T20:
India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 2nd T20:(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel's valiant effort went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in the second T20I in Pune. With this outcome the three-match series is now squared at 1-1. Chasing 207, India got off to a dreadful start losing the top order inside the powerplay overs. Hardik Pandya was then caught-behind for 12 after the powerplay. Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar then steadied things before Hasaranga got rid of Hooda for 9. Suryakumar and Axar Patel then stitched a 90-plus stand, before Suryakumar was dismissed for 51 (36). Axar was dismissed for 65 (31) in the final over. Earlier Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka smashed 50 each to drive Sri Lanka to a staggering total in 20 overs. Mendis smashed a 27-ball 50, reaching the milestone with a six against Umran Malik. While Shanka finished unbeaten on 56 off 22 balls. The match started with SL getting off to a flying start with openers adding 80 runs for the opening wicket in 8.2 overs. Shortly after his dismissal Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals, before skipper Shanaka took charge. He smashed a 20-ball half-century. Catch the Highlights of IND vs SL 2nd T20: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:43 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SL win by 16 runs

    Shivam Mavi falls in the final delivery of the match as India manage 190/7 in response to Sri Lanka's 207/6 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs and with this outcome, the series is leveled at 1-1. 

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:40 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Out

    Dasun Shanaka gets rid of Axar Patel in the 3rd ball of the final over. IND need 18 in 3 balls

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:39 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: India need 18 runs in 4 balls

    Shivam Mavi passes the strike to Axar as Dasun Shanaka bowls the final over. He is hit for a couple of runs in the second ball. India need 18 runs in 4 balls

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:37 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: India need 21 runs in final over

    Axar Patel ends the over with a boundary as IND reach 186/6 in 19 overs. India need 21 runs in final over

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:36 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Rajitha starts with a couple of wides

    Rajitha starts with a couple of wides, before Axar and Shivam Mavi combine to fetch six runs in the next five balls. IND: 182/6 (18.5 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:32 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Mavi shows his batting skills

    Madushanka bangs it short and Mavi hits it for a six. He hits the next ball for a boundary towards extra cover. The final ball is whacked for another six as 17 runs comec off the over. IND: 174/6 (18 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:27 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Eight runs come off the over

    Shivam Mavi finishes the 17th over by Maheesh Theekshana with a boundary. Eight runs come off the over. IND: 157/6 (17 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:22 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav departs

    Madushanka gets the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav as he is caught by Hasaranga at long-on. He falls for 51(36). IND: 149/6 (16 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:17 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SKY completes 50

    Suryakumar Yadav slams half-century off 33 balls. He reaches the milestone with a six, just like his partner on the other end. India 146/5 in 15.1 overs

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:14 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: 68 in 30 balls

    15 runs come off Karunaratne's over as IND move to 139/5 in 15 overs. India need 68 runs in 30 balls 

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:12 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Axar slams 50

    Axar Patel hits Karunaratne for another six in the over to bring up his 50. He reaches the milestone in just 20 balls. IND: 137/5 (14.4 overs) 

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:11 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SKY hits another 6

    Suryakumar Yadav hits Chamika Karunaratne for a maximum and then plays a dot. He passes the strike to Axar Patel in the 3rd ball. IND: 131/5 (14.3 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:08 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: 26 runs in an over

    Suryakumar Yadav now hits Hasaranga for a six and finishes the over with a single. 26 runs come off the over. IND: 124/5 (14 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:06 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Hattrick of 6s 

    Axar Patel smashes Hasaranga for a hattrick of sixes as IND reach 116/5 in 13.3 overs. 

  • Jan 05, 2023 10:03 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Axar Patel switches gear

    Axar Patel hits Theekshana for a six and a four as 13 runs come in his over. IND: 98/5 (13 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:57 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SL miss golden chance to runout Axar Patel

    Sri Lanka miss golden chance to runout Axar Patel. He was no where in the frame, as he anticipated a single and ran straightaway without looking at his partner. However, the throw at the non-striker is extremely poor as the bowler misses the stumps and concede an overthrow. 

    The next ball is hit for a four by Axar as 12 runs come off the over. SL: 85/5 (12 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:55 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SKY keeps hopes alive

    Suryakumar Yadav smashes Chamika Karunaratne with a boundary in the 1st ball of the 12th over. Two singles come in the next two balls as IND move to 79/5 in 11.3 overs. 

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:51 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SKY takes charge

    Suryakumar Yadav welcomes Theekshana with a four, then almost gets another one but a diving effort near the boundary rope save two runs for Sri Lanka. He then passes the strike to Axar in the third ball, who does the same in the next ball. 

    Another single in the 5th ball and finishes with a dot. IND: 73/5 (11 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:47 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Axar Patel hits Hasaranga for a six

    Axar Patel hits Hasaranga for a six towards the mid-wicket region. Seven runs come off the over as IND reach 64/5 in 10 overs.

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:44 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Wild celebrations by Wanindu Hasaranga

    Wild celebrations by Wanindu Hasaranga as he gets rid of Deepak Hooda for 9(12). India lose half their side in the gigantic 207-run chase. IND: 57/5 (9.1 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:41 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Maheesh Theekshana is brought into the attack

    Maheesh Theekshana is brought into the attack and he starts off well. Concedes three runs in the first four balls, with the bowler appealing for LBW in the 5th ball. IND: 57/4 (9 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:38 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: IND move to 54-4 

    Suryakumar Yadav finishes the over with a couple of runs as IND move to 54-4 after 8 overs.

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:35 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: IND move past 50

    Chamika Karunaratne pitches it slightly wide and it cut for a boundary by Suryakumar Yadav. Five runs come off the first five balls. IND: 52/4 (7.5 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:31 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SKY, Hooda keep scoreboard ticking

    Wanindu Hasaranga is introduced in the attack as Suryakumar Yadav along with Deepak Hooda keep the scoreboard moving. 

    Eight runs come off the over as IND move to 47/4 in 7 overs.

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:27 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: End of powerplay

    Four runs in the over as the powerplay belongs to Sri Lanka. India accumulate 39 runs for the loss of one wicket in 6 overs. They need 168 runs in 84 balls

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:24 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: IND in spot of bother

    Deepak Hooda walks in as seven runs come off the over. IND: 35/4 (5 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:21 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Edge and beautifully taken

    Edge and beautifully taken by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. Hardik Pandya falls for 12 as IND go 4 down in 207-run chase. IND: 34/4 (4.4 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:19 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20:  What a shot

    Chamika Karunaratne is introduced into the attack and Hardik Pandya welcomes him with a maximum. Plays it with a straight bat, and the ball sails over the long-on fence. The next two deliveries are dots. IND: 34/3 (4.3 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:18 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Great over by Rajitha

    A great over by Rajitha as he concedes just 1 run. IND: 28/3 (4 overs) 

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:13 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: IND reach 27/3 in 3 overs

    Six runs come in the over by Madushanka as IND reach 27/3 in 3 overs. 

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:11 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Madushanka inflicts another blow

    Madushanka inflicts another blow to India as Rahul Tripathi is caught-behind for 5 in the same number of balls. 

    Hardik Pandya walks out in the middle and starts off with a boundary. IND: 27/3 (2.4 overs) 

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:07 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: India lose both openers

    Rajitha ends the over on a strong note as he removes Shubman Gill. The batter gets a thick edge and is caught by Theekshana. He departs for 5(3). IND: 21-2 (2 overs) 

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:04 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Consecutive 4s by Rahul

    Rahul Tripathi takes charge as he hits Rajitha for consecutive 4s. IND: 20/1 (1.4 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 09:01 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: What a start by Kasun Rajitha

    What a start by Kasun Rajitha as he cleans up Ishan Kishan for 2. Debutant Rahul Tripathi walks in at number 3. IND: 12/1 (1.1 overs) 

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:59 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: 12 runs come off 1st over

    Wild swing by Madushanka as it swings into Gill, goes down the leg and beats the wicketkeeper to result in a four. Gill then finishes the over with another boundary. IND: 12/0 (1 over) 

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:57 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: The chase begins

    Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill walk out to start the run chase. Dilshan Madushanka leads the attack for Sri Lanka as just a couple of singles come off the first four balls. IND: 2/0 (0.4 over)

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:43 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SL post 206/6

    The bowler recovers well and concedes a couple of singles in the next two balls, before Shanaka hits a six, which touches the hands of the fielder but bounces beyond the boundary rope. 

    He also completes his half-century. The final delivery is also hit for a boundary as SL finish at 206/6. 

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:39 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Mavi is welcomed with a 6

    The final over is bowled by Shivam Mavi, who is welcomed with a six by Dasun Shanaka. SL: 192/6 (19.1 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:38 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: 18 runs come in the 19th over

    18 runs come in the 19th over bowled by Arshdeep as SL reach 186/6 in 19 overs.

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:37 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Couple of no balls by Arshdeep

    Arshdeep bowls a low fulltoss and Shanaka connects it well but it finds the long-on fielder. However as India celebrate the wicket, the umpire signals it no. The freehit is smashed for a six. He bowls another no and this time Hardik Pandya walks upto him and haves a chat. The second freehit is a brilliant yorker and it is also a dot. SL: 184/6 (18.5 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:33 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Arshdeep finally returns

    Arshdeep finally comes to bowl his second over and is hit for a boundary in the second delivery. Seven runs come in the first three balls. SL: 175/6 (18.3 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:30 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Another no ball

    Umran Malik is smashed for another six by Shanaka as the ball sails past the rope square off the wicket, which also is a no ball. The bowler bowls a yorker as just one run come off the free hit. 

    India have bowled quite a few no balls today. SL: 168/6 (18 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:27 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SL captain takes charge

    Umran Malik starts off with a full delivery, slightly wide of the off stump and it is hit for a boundary by Dasun Shanaka. The second ball takes a top edge and flies over the wicketkeeper for another six. SL: 158/6 (17.3 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:24 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Shivam Mavi starts with a boundary

    Shivam Mavi starts the 17th over with a boundary and concedes 9 runs. SL: 147/6 (17 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:19 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Umran Malik is on fire

    This is cricket as a few balls ago Asalanka played the same delivery over Shubman Gill for a six. He tries it again in the same over but this time he finds the fielder stationed. He falls for 37(19). 

    Umran Malik then strikes in the very next ball as he cleans up Hasaranga for a golden duck. SL: 138/6 (16 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:14 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: What a shot

    Umran Malik drops it at length and it is well picked by Charith Asalanka, who smashes it just over Shubman Gill for a six. Gill gave almost everything but couldn't stop the ball from sailing over the boundary ropes. SL: 136/4 (15.3 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:11 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Asalanka smashes consecutive 6s

    Asalanka smashes Yuzvendra Chahal for consecutive sixes. 16 runs come off the over. SL: 129/4 (15 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:09 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Asalanka survives by barest of margin

    Asalanka tries to steal a double, which almost cost him his wicket. The batter puts in a desperate dive as he is home right in time before Ishan Kishan knocked the bails off.  SL: 113-4 (14 overs) 

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:06 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Axar Patel strikes

    Axar Patel picks his second wicket as Dhananjaya hands a simple catch to Hooda at long-on. He falls for 3 as SL are losing their plot after a terrific start. SL: 114/4 (13.5 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 08:02 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Shivam Mavi reintroduced in the attack

    Shivam Mavi is reintroduced into the attack and the youngster is hit for a six by Asalanka. Nine runs come off his over. SL: 107/3 (13 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:58 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Axar Patel strikes

    Rahul Tripathi takes a blinder at the deep mid-wicket position to bring an end to Pathum Nissanka's stay in the middle. The batter departs for 33(35) as Axar picks his first wicket of the night. SL: 98/3 (12 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:55 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Chahal keep things under control

    Yuzvendra Chahal concedes five singles in his over. SL: 94/2 (11 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:49 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SL reach 89/2 at the halfway stage 

    Six runs and a wicket come off Umran's over as SL reach 89/2 at the halfway stage.

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:47 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Umran Malik strikes

    Umran Malik rattles Bhanuka Rajapaksa's stumps as IND strike in quick succession. The ball was pitched at length and the batter gets an inside edge, which drags the ball back on to the stump. He falls for 2. SL: 84/2 (9.3 overs) 

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:41 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Chahal finally gets IND a breakthrough

    Yuzvendra Chahal finally gets India a breakthrough as he traps Kusal Mendis LBW for 52 (31). It was originally given not out but India opted for the DRS. TV replay confirmed it was clear out. 

    Bhanuka Rajapaksa arrives in the middle. SL: 81/1 (8.3 overs) 

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:36 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Mendis is unstoppable

    Mendis is unstoppable at the moment. Umran bangs it short and the batter smashes it square of the wicket, which flies over the third man fence. With this he also completes his half-century, which come in just 27 balls. 

    He then plays a beautiful drive towards cover and despite taking some part of the fielder inside the circle, the ball races to the boundary. SL: 80/0 (8 overs) 

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:32 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Kusal Mendis continues his rampage

    Kusal Mendis continues his rampage and smashes Axar Patel for a six. 12 runs come from his over as SL reach 67/0 in 7 overs.

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:29 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Spin introduced from both ends

    Spin introduced from both ends and it puts a brake on the brisk scoring. Yuzvendra Chahal concedes just six runs in his over as SL accumulate 55 runs for no wickets in the powerplay.

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:27 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Good start by Axar

    A good start by Axar as just two runs come from it. SL: 49/0 (5 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:24 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Excellent fielding by Rahul Tripathi

    Excellent piece of fielding by Rahul Tripathi as Mendis whacks it straight over the bowler, which looked like a sure boundary. However, Tripathi staitoned at mid-on, ran back and put in a superb effort to save the ball from reaching the ropes. The batters run a double.

    The next delivery is driven towards covers for a boundary. 15 runs come off his over. SL: 47/0 (4 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:20 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Mavi replaces Arshdeep

    Shivam Mavi replaces Arshdeep Singh and the youngster stars with a couple of singles before Mendis hits him with a straight face down the ground for a boundary. It's a no ball. The freehit is also smashed in the same region but the timing was missing, hence it only results in a double. SL: 41/0 (3.3 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:17 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Kusal Mendis continues to score briskly

    Kusal Mendis continues to score briskly as he gets a top edge off Hardik Pandya's bowl, which flies over the fence behind the stumps. 

    SL are on a roll here as 11 runs come in the third over. SL: 32/0 (3 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:13 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: 19 runs come off the over

    The final delivery takes a leading edge of Mendis' bat and is caught, but it was a freehit. 19 runs come off the over. SL: 21/0 (2 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:12 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Arshdeep bowls three no balls

    The fourth delivery was pitched short, head height and it takes a thick edge of Nissanka's bat and lands safely before it is collected by the third man fielder. 

    The next ball is a dot, and then he bowls down the leg side, which initially was wide has turned into a no as the pacer oversteps. 

    Mendis smashes the freehit on the leg side, which races away for a four towards the square leg region. Meanwhile, the freehit isalso signaled no and Mendis sends it flying over the fine leg region for a six. Another no by Arshdeep as the freehit remains. SL: 20/0 (1.5 overs) 

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:07 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Arshdeep starts with a boundary

    Arshdeep Singh bowls it full and on the pads of Nissanka, which is flicked for a boundary. He recovers well and bowls consecutive dots. SL: 6/0 (1.3 overs)

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:05 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: SL start slow

    Hardik Pandya is getting some bounce and slight movement. The fifth ball of the over was pitched short and it moved away from Kusal Mendis.

    The final delivery was also similar. Meanwhile, just two runs come from the over. SL: 2/0 (1 over)

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:03 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Hardik Pandya starts tight

    Hardik Pandya starts with two dots, and then bangs the third ball short, which went down the leg side but easily collected by Ishan Kishan behind the stumps. 

  • Jan 05, 2023 07:00 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Here we go! 

    The players walk out in the field. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis will open the innings for the tourists. 

    Hardik Pandya leads the attack for India. 

  • Jan 05, 2023 06:44 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Umran Malik's pace

    Umran Malik had clocked 155kph on the speed gun in the previous encounter, which is so far the highest by any Indian pacer. 

    Exciting to see what's instore tonight! 

  • Jan 05, 2023 06:39 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Pandya at toss

    Why Hardik Pandya opted to field?

    “Thought that the dew might come later, and the wicket looks good and shouldn't change.” 

  • Jan 05, 2023 06:36 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Playing XIs

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

    India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • Jan 05, 2023 06:33 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: IND make two changes

    India make two changes as Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh comes in. Sanju Samson is injured and Harshal Patel sits out

  • Jan 05, 2023 06:31 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: IND win toss

    Hardik Pandya wins toss, opts to bowl. 

  • Jan 05, 2023 06:27 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Pitch report

    "There will be carry and will help the seamers," Deep Dasgupta reckons at pitch report.

  • Jan 05, 2023 06:23 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Can IND repeat the story

    The last T20I played at this venue was against the same opponent. It was a high scoring encounter as piled over 200 and won the contest by a huge margin.

  • Jan 05, 2023 06:16 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Can Chahal bounceback? 

    While the Indian bowlers did a decent job in the previous T20I, Yuzvendra Chahal was a rare exception. The spinner was tonked for 26 runs in his two overs and Hardik Pandya didn't use the leggie further in the contest.

  • Jan 05, 2023 06:12 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Shivam Mavi's dream debut

    Shivam Mavi had a phenomenal outing in the first T20I, which was also his India debut. He picked a wicket each in his four overs and conceded just 22 runs in his quota.

    Mavi found good support from his peers Umran Malik and Harshal Patel, who too returned with two wickets each.

  • Jan 05, 2023 06:03 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Will Rahul Tripathi play

    Rahul Tripathi is doing some batting drills with coach Vikram Rathour. Is that a sign of him finally getting a game? If that is the case he will come in place of injured Sanju Samson.

  • Jan 05, 2023 05:57 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Who made the difference in previous ODI

    Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel had a brilliant outing with the bat, it was their effort which made the difference in the end. The pair added 68 runs in 35 balls, driving India to a respectable 162/5 in 20 overs.

    Sri Lanka, in response, could muster 160/10 in their 20 overs.

  • Jan 05, 2023 05:51 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score: Mavi to make way for Arshdeep?

    Shivam Mavi was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team in the first T20I, as he picked four important wickets in his debut game. India eventually won the game by 2 runs; but will he lose his place in the XI tonight?

  • Jan 05, 2023 05:45 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Arshdeep in?

    One of the key playing XI decisions that many will look closely surrounds Arshdeep Singh. The left-armer missed the first T20I but is expected to be fit for the second game in Pune. But who will make way for him?

  • Jan 05, 2023 05:33 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Is Gill's strike-rate an area of concern

    Shubman Gill has established himself as one of the strong contender in the longer format but needs to work a bit in the T20s. He has so far played 96 T20s, including IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali but his strike-rate remains below 130.

  • Jan 05, 2023 05:28 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Eyes on Shubman Gill 

    Shubman Gill, who made his T20I debut in the previous encounter, will hope for a strong outing after a shaky start in Mumbai. He was trapped LBW for 7 by M Theekshana.

  • Jan 05, 2023 05:19 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Who is Jitesh Sharma

    BCCI named Jitesh Sharma as Sanju Samson's replacement for the remainder of the series. If you aren't able to recall the name, we saw Jitesh Sharma in IPL 2022 playing for Punjab Kings. The wicketkeeper-batter made 12 appearances for PBKS, in which he accumulated 234 runs from 10 innings, with a 34-ball 44 against Delhi Capitals being his highest score.

  • Jan 05, 2023 05:14 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: What happened to Samson

    As per an official statement by Sanju Samson hurt his left knee while fielding near the boundary rope in the series opener. "He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI medical team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," the apex cricket body said in a statement.

  • Jan 05, 2023 04:55 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd T20: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka. The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and will start at 07:00 pm. The toss for the same will take place at 6:30 pm. Stay tuned for LIVE updates! 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs sri lanka

Sarfaraz leads Pakistan to thrilling draw with New Zealand

cricket
Published on Jan 06, 2023 07:51 PM IST

The 35-year-old Sarfaraz, who also struck half-centuries in his three previous innings after being recalled for the series following a near-four year absence, made 118 before the last-wicket pair hung on in dimming light for 21 balls to take Pakistan to 304-9, just 15 runs shy of its victory target.

Sarfaraz Ahmed(AP)
Sarfaraz Ahmed(AP)
PTI |
Close Story

'Umpiring in this league is a joke': Twitter bashes shock BBL decision

cricket
Published on Jan 06, 2023 06:45 PM IST

Jordan Silk was adjudged caught-behind despite a clear gap between bat and ball during the game between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars.

Jordan Silk(BBL)
Jordan Silk(BBL)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Axar’s show of strength and a logical shift in India's strategy

cricket
Published on Jan 06, 2023 06:11 PM IST

The all-rounder’s six-hitting innings at Pune and the lack of Pandya back-ups show why spin allrounders are the way forward.

Axar Patel(PTI)
Axar Patel(PTI)
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai
Close Story

Watch: Sarfaraz's emotional celebration after incredible century vs NZ

cricket
Updated on Jan 06, 2023 06:49 PM IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed brought his fourth century during the second Test of the series against New Zealand on Friday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed(Twitter)
Sarfaraz Ahmed(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Just like Gambhir, Kohli too will...': Ex-BCCI selector's World Cup prediction

cricket
Published on Jan 06, 2023 05:05 PM IST

Krishnamachari Srikkanth made a prediction on Virat Kohli's role for the upcoming ODI Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted by Team India.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli are former India teammates.(HT Photo)
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli are former India teammates.(HT Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'What a big insult to bowler': Ashwin slams Hussey's remark on Zampa controversy

cricket
Published on Jan 06, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Melbourne Stars' head coach David Hussey had said that he would've withdrawn the appeal if umpire had adjudged Tom Rogers run out.

Ravichandran Ashwin; Adam Zampa(File)
Ravichandran Ashwin; Adam Zampa(File)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

WI legend names Tendulkar greatest-ever India batsman; over Gavaskar, Azharuddin

cricket
Updated on Jan 06, 2023 07:44 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar received special praise from Brian Lara, who called him one of the greatest batters he had faced during his career.

Sachin Tendulkar during a India training session.(Getty)
Sachin Tendulkar during a India training session.(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: 'Does Babar want a road and improve his stats?' - Doull's stunning remark

cricket
Published on Jan 06, 2023 03:55 PM IST

Simon Doull didn't mince his words as he talked about the batting-friendly pitch in Karachi during the second Test of the series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Simon Doull; Babar Azam(Twitter/AP)
Simon Doull; Babar Azam(Twitter/AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Vinoo Mankad's grandson's has his say on usage of 'Mankading': 'Don't speak…'

cricket
Updated on Jan 06, 2023 03:55 PM IST

The term ‘Mankading’ is used to refer to bowlers running out a batters at the non-striker's end before they deliver the ball.

The likes of Sunil Gavaskar have repeatedly objected to the mode of dismissal being called a 'Mankad'
The likes of Sunil Gavaskar have repeatedly objected to the mode of dismissal being called a 'Mankad'
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘He was ahead of Suryakumar’: Pathan compares India star with ABD, Buttler

cricket
Updated on Jan 06, 2023 03:46 PM IST

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has expressed his opinion on the matter of Suryakumar's comparisons with England's power-hitter and captain Jos Butler and De Villiers.

AB de Villiers; Suryakumar Yadav;Jos Buttler(file photo)
AB de Villiers; Suryakumar Yadav;Jos Buttler(file photo)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Baseless': ACC denies PCB chief's allegations on Jay Shah in stern message

cricket
Published on Jan 06, 2023 02:02 PM IST

In a strongly-worded response to the allegations, The ACC, on Friday, said the structure released by Jay Shah on Thursday, was "approved" in a meeting held on December 13.

Najam Sethi is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).(AP)
Najam Sethi is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

From soft signals to bad light: Understanding cricket’s manual overrides

cricket
Published on Jan 06, 2023 01:53 PM IST

Are soft signals redundant? Should floodlights get more wiggle room for Tests to survive?

Are the laws of the game not keeping up with the changing times? Two incidents during the third Test between Australia and South Africa prompt this question.(AP)
Are the laws of the game not keeping up with the changing times? Two incidents during the third Test between Australia and South Africa prompt this question.(AP)
BySomshuvra Laha
Close Story

‘You shouldn’t be playing international…': Gambhir on Arshdeep's no-balls

cricket
Updated on Jan 06, 2023 04:46 PM IST

Cricket experts put the blame on the 'no-ball debacle' as the main reason for India's loss to Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series on Thursday.

Gautam Gambhir; Arshdeep Singh(file photo)
Gautam Gambhir; Arshdeep Singh(file photo)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Rain dampens Australia's hopes of South African series sweep

cricket
Published on Jan 06, 2023 12:29 PM IST

After rain and bad light delays across he first two days, consistent, and at times heavy, rain meant no play was possible at all on Friday. It left Australia unable to add to its imposing first-innings score of 475-4 and Usman Khawaja stranded on his overnight score of 195 and tantalizingly close to his first double century.

Ground staff try to remove water from the covers over the pitch as officials stand nearby during a rain delay on day three of the third cricket Test match between Australia and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 6, 2023. (Photo by David GRAY / AFP) / - IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-(AFP)
Ground staff try to remove water from the covers over the pitch as officials stand nearby during a rain delay on day three of the third cricket Test match between Australia and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 6, 2023. (Photo by David GRAY / AFP) / - IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-(AFP)
AP |
Close Story

‘India are not missing Ravindra Jadeja’: Former IND opener's big statement

cricket
Updated on Jan 06, 2023 12:28 PM IST

India have been without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja since the 2022 Asia Cup last year and Axar Patel has stepped up with the bat and ball in recent games.

Axar Patel smashed a half century in just 20 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I
Axar Patel smashed a half century in just 20 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out