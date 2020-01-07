e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Indore: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Indore: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

Ind vs SL: The two teams will look to take an unassailable lead in the series by winning this contest in Indore. India hold the upper hand against Sri Lanka in bilateral T20I series and they will be hopeful of preserving that record in this series.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
After the first match was washed out due unplayable condition related to pitch, India now take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The two teams will look to take an unassailable lead in the series by winning this contest. India hold the upper hand against Sri Lanka in bilateral T20I series and they will be hopeful of preserving that record in this series.

Also Read: ‘Not the easiest of conditions...’ - Rohit Sharma on opening in Tests in NZ

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I taking place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore

At what time does the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I  begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match begins at 7:00 pm IST on Tuesday (January 7).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

Also Read: Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

