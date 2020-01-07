India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I statistical preview: Virat Kohli and Co look to continue incredible run against SL

cricket

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 14:22 IST

After the first match was washed out due unplayable condition related to pitch, India now take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The two teams will look to take an unassailable lead in the series by winning this contest. India hold the upper hand against Sri Lanka in bilateral T20I series and they will be hopeful of preserving that record in this series. Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that can ben reached in this contest:

1: Only 1 T20 match has been played at Holkar stadium, Indore. The only T20 match was played between India and Sri Lanka in 2017. India won that match by 88 runs.

0: India have never lost a bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka. India have played 6 bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka, won 5 and drawn 1.

5/0: India have won all their last 5 T20Is at home against Sri Lanka.Their last T20I defeat against Sri Lanka at home came in 2016 at Pune.

4: L Sandakan is 4 wickets away from completing 50 T20 wickets.

11: India have won 11 out of 17 T20Is against Sri Lanka — joint most for India against an opponent along with Australia.

1: With 1 run more, Virat Kohli will surpass Rohit Sharma and become the leading run-getter in T20Is.

7: Virat needs 7 runs to get past Rohit Sharma and become the leading Indian run scorer against SL In T20Is.

24: Virat Kohli is 24 runs away from completing 1,000 runs as captain in T20Is. He will become the 6th captain and 2nd Indian skipper to achieve this feat.

31: Kohli will also complete 11,000 international runs as captain by scoring 31 runs more. He will become the 6th captain and 2nd Indian to feature in this list as well.

2 & 1: Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal need 2 and 1 more wicket respectively to go past India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is — Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wkts).

6: Isuru Udana is 6 wickets away from completing 150 wickets in T20s.

94.87 v 141.42: Avishka Fernando has the batting strike-rate of 94.87 in 10 T20Is while in T20s his strike-rate moves up to 141.42.

52.25 & 8.25: Lasith Malinga has the worst average and economy against India as compared to other opponents in T20Is.

94.33: Virat Kohli has the batting average of 94.33 in T20Is against Sri Lanka — 3rd best by any batsman against a team with 250+ runs after Maxwell (140.50 vs SL) and McCullum (130.50 v IND)