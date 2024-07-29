India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

Having already clinched the three-match series 2-0, India will clash with Sri Lanka in the third T20I at Pallekele in Kandy on Tuesday. India beat the hosts by 43 runs in the series opener and then got the better of them by 7 wickets through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method in a rain-reduced second encounter. Sri Lanka's top-order has given them great starts in both the matches but their lower middle-order has let the team down. The bowling has also lacked potency and their spinners have failed to deliver. India's Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) and Mohammed Siraj after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera(AFP)

LAST 5 MATCHES

INDIA - WWWWW

SRI LANKA - LAWLL

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

India are likely to experiment in the third and final T20I after having sealed the series. Sanju Samson may get another chance at the top of the order. Shivam Dube may replace Riyan Parag and Khaleel Ahmed may come in for Mohammed Siraj. Pant might also sit out and Washington Sundar might take his place. Sri Lanka might drop Dasun Shanaka and play Dunith Wellalage in his place.

India likely XI

Batters - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh

All-Rounders - Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube

Wicketkeeper - Sanju Samson

Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed

Sri Lanka likely XI

Batters - Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis

All-Rounders - Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis

Wicketkeeper - Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera

Bowlers - Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando

Statistical Performance (India)

1. YASHASVI JAISWAL

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in destructive form in the series and provided India the spark at the top of the order. He smashed 40 off just 21 deliveries in the series opener before hammering 30 off just 15 balls in the second.

YASHASVI JAISWAL IN CURRENT SERIES

INNINGS - 2

RUNS - 70

AVERAGE - 35

STRIKE RATE - 194.44

50/100 - 0/0

2. SURYAKUMAR YADAV

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav showcased why he is regarded amongst the greatest ever batters in T20I cricket with a match-defining 58 off just 26 deliveries in the series opener. SKY has a career T20I strike rate of 169.15!

SURYAKUMAR YADAV IN CURRENT SERIES

INNINGS - 2

RUNS - 84

AVERAGE - 42

STRIKE RATE - 221.05

50/100 - 1/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)

1. RAVI BISHNOI

Ravi Bishnoi was the Player of the Match for his spell of 3/26 in the second T20I and will be a handful on the helpful Pallekele wicket. Bishnoi is a big wicket-taker in the format with 46 dismissals in 31 matches at an average of 18.9 and strike rate of 15.7.

2. AXAR PATEL

Axar Patel was very restrictive in the second T20I against Sri Lanka and will again look to stifle the opposition batters in the middle overs on Tuesday. Axar has bagged 62 wickets in 60 matches at a strike rate of 18.6 and economy of 7.38. He is also a very useful batter in the lower-order and can hit the long ball - Axar has a strike rate of 144.23 in the format!

Statistical Performance (Sri Lanka)

1. PATHUM NISSANKA

Pathum Nissanka is the leading run-getter of the series with an aggregate of 111 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 154.16. He will be crucial for Sri Lanka at the top of the order.

PATHUM NISSANKA IN CURRENT SERIES

INNINGS - 2

RUNS - 111

AVERAGE - 55.5

STRIKE RATE - 154.16

50/100 - 1/0

2. KUSAL PERERA

Kusal Perera smashed 53 off just 34 deliveries in the second T20I and looked in menacing form with the bat.

KUSAL PERERA IN CURRENT SERIES

INNINGS - 2

RUNS - 73

AVERAGE - 36.5

STRIKE RATE - 152.08

50/100 - 1/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Sri Lanka)

1. MATHEESHA PATHIRANA

Pathirana has returned with five wickets in two innings and is the leading wicket-taker of the series. He is amongst the best death-over bowlers in the format.

2. KUSAL MENDIS

Kusal Mendis hammered 45 off just 27 deliveries in the first match of the series and has an aggregate of 1684 runs in 69 innings at a strike rate of 134.7 with 14 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket.

PLAYER MATCH-UPS

1. YASHASVI JAISWAL vs MAHEESH THEEKSHANA IN T20s

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a great player of spin bowling and his battle against Theekshana in the powerplay could define the course for the rest of the match. Jaiswal has faced Theekshana in 4 innings and so far been circumspect against the off spinner.

INNINGS - 4

BALLS FACED - 30

RUNS SCORED - 38

STRIKE RATE - 126.66

DISMISSALS - 0

2. SURYAKUMAR YADAV vs WANINDU HASARANGA IN T20s

Suryakumar Yadav vs Wanindu Hasaranga will be the defining battle in the middle-overs. It is the Indian captain who has so far dominated the Sri Lankan spin wizard.

INNINGS - 8

BALLS FACED - 60

RUNS SCORED - 111

STRIKE RATE - 185

DISMISSALS - 1

3. PATHUM NISSANKA VS ARSHDEEP SINGH IN T20s

Nissanka has been Sri Lanka's best batter in the series and will be engaged in a riveting battle with Arshdeep Singh in the powerplay.

PATHUM NISSANKA VS ARSHDEEP SINGH IN T20s

INNINGS - 5

BALLS FACED - 30

RUNS SCORED - 48

STRIKE RATE - 160

DISMISSALS - 1

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

India has dominated Sri Lanka in T20Is and won 21 of the 31 matches between the two countries.

INDIA v SRI LANKA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES INDIA WON SL WON NO RESULT

LAST 5 T20Is 5 4 1 0

ALL T20Is 31 21 9 1

VENUE AND PITCH

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy has hosted 9 T20Is since 2016 with the team batting first winning 4 of these encounters. The team chasing has won 5 matches. The captain who has won the toss has elected to bat first on 5 occasions and chase on 4 instances. The team which has won the toss has won four matches for a win probability of 44.44%.

The average score batting first in Pallekele since 2016 is 180 suggesting that it is a high-scoring venue. The average score chasing in the 9 matches in this time-frame is 160. The wicket will be good for batters. Spinners have outperformed the fast bowlers at the venue. While they have the same bowling strike rate as the pacers, the spinners have a better average and economy rate at the venue.

MATCH PREDICTION

India will once again start favorites in the match courtesy their destructive batting order and high quality spin attack. India have a 70% chance of winning the third T20I.

FANTASY XI

And finally, this is our humari Fantasy XI. We have 6 players from India and 5 from Sri Lanka. Our batters are Jaiswal, Nissanka and Suryakumar Yadav whereas our all-rounders are Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Hasaranga. The bowlers will include Arshdeep, Pathirana and Ravi Bishnoi. We have two designated wicket-keeper batters in Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis. The captain will be Axar Patel while the vice-captain will be Jaiswal.

Our backup players include Rinku Singh as batter, Theekshana as bowler and Shivam Dube as all-rounder.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeepers: KUSAL PERERA, KUSAL MENDIS

Batters: YASHASVI JAISWAL (VC), PATHUM NISSANKA, SURYAKUMAR YADAV

All-rounders: HARDIK PANDYA, WANINDU HASARANGA, AXAR PATEL (C)

Bowlers: MATHEESHA PATHIRANA, ARSHDEEP SINGH, RAVI BISHNOI

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER - RINKU SINGH

BOWLER - MAHEESH THEEKSHANA

ALL-ROUNDER - SHIVAM DUBE