India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in Pune: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 21:43 IST

India were dominant in their win in Indore and the players who stood up and delivered were the young bowlers. This gladdened Virat Kohli who was all praise for these youngsters and backed them to get better with more experience. The action now shifts to Pune for the final match of the series and Sri Lanka need to better than there were in Indore.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I taking place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will take place at MCA stadium in Pune.

At what time does the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match begins at 7:00 pm IST on Friday (January 10).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.