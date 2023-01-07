India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SL live online and on TV

The third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held on Saturday at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. With the series currently tied at 1-1, both teams would look to win it and gain a psychological advantage ahead of the One-Day Internationals(ODIs) that will take place immediately after the T20Is. Having won the second game, the momentum is with Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka at the moment.

Hardik Pandya and Co. will need to sort out their top order batting which has failed to fire in the series thus far. In both games, half the side was dismissed pretty early, leaving the job of accelerating and getting to a fighting total on the shoulders of lower order and tail-enders. The opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will have the responsibility of providing a rapturous start in the powerplay. Captain Pandya's performance has also been below par as he hasn't delivered much with the bat and went wicketless in both games. He will need to pull up his socks in the all-important clash on Saturday.

With Arshdeep struggling to find rhythm, he is likely to be replaced by Harshal Patel. Other bowlers have done a fine job in the series thus far. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal seems to have got his rhythm back and might have a trick or two up his sleeves, to help India in the series decider. All-rounder Axar Patel has been the trump card for the hosts but the Men in Blue will hopefully not do the blunder of over-depending on him as he can have an off day too. With young bowlers Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik adding sting to the pace attack, the onus will be more on the batters to have the last laugh over Sri Lanka.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Sri Lanka third T20I

When will India vs Sri Lanka third and final T20I be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka third and final T20I will be played on Saturday, January 07, 2023.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka third and final T20I be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka third and final T20I will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka third and final T20I start?

The India vs Sri Lanka third and final T20I will start at 7:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka third and final T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka third and final T20I will broadcast on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka third and final T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka third and final T20I will be available on Hotstar app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

