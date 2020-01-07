India vs Sri Lanka: ‘He has skills, accuracy but...’ - Lasith Malinga on how they will target Jasprit Bumrah

cricket

Jasprit Bumrah is making a comeback after an extended break owing to an injury and India would hope, the pace bowler hits his stride immediately in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. However, Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lanka captain, believes this is the change for his side to take advantage as Bumrah might take time to find rhythm in this comeback match.

“He (Bumrah) is the number one bowler in the world. He has got skills and accuracy. But he is coming after an injury and didn’t play much cricket in the past few months. Most of the bowlers struggle to get their rhythm for the first few matches (after making a comeback). We want to get that advantage to us,” Malinga said.

Bumrah and Malinga share a very close bond as they share the dressing room in Mumbai Indians. However, Malinga says that Sri Lankan batsmen need to figure out a gameplan to counter his threat even if he passes on tips and inputs.

“I’m really happy for Bumrah, he is doing well for his country. He’s my teammate. He’s their wicket-taking bowler. I can pass on the information about his attitude and bowling skills. But our batsmen will have to be smart enough to handle him,” Malinga further added.

After the first match of the series was washed out in Guwahati, both India and Sri Lanka will lock horns once again in Indore for the second T20I.

“Because the tournament (World T20 2020) is in Australia, you will need these many options and back-ups to be able to take firstly your strongest squad and have those back-ups in place who also can come in and do the job. It’s good that we’ve identified five or six guys and it will be priority based on who goes and back-ups will be in place for fast bowlers. Small niggles can happen now and then, so we’re pretty sorted in that regard. Not a worry at all,” Indian captain Virat Kohli said about his pacers.