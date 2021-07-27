India vs Sri Lanka: ‘I can see shades of MS Dhoni’ - Pakistan's Kamran Akmal lauds 'cool captain' Shikhar Dhawan

Kamran Akmal has complimented Shikhar Dhawan for leading the Indian team brilliantly in the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman has compared Dhawan’s calm demeanour on the field and leadership skills to that of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Under Dhawan’s captaincy, the new-face Team India won the 3-match ODI series 2-1. They carried on the momentum in the T20I leg as well and registered a 38-run win in the opening fixture on Sunday in Colombo.

Akmal lavished praise on Dhawan’s style of leading the team and his on-field decisions. In his latest YouTube video, the Pakistan cricketer said he could see the shades of Dhoni in him.





“Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy in the first T20I was really good. The bowling changes and field placings were impressive. Dhawan seems like a cool captain. In fact, I can see shades of MS Dhoni in Dhawan’s calm and composed captaincy.

“He took excellent decisions under pressure and did not panic even after Sri Lanka got off to a quick start. To win by 38 runs after the Lankans were 20 for no loss after two overs was an excellent effort and Dhawan must get some credit for it. Of course, the bowlers were also brilliant,” Akmal said.

Akmal further lauded India’s bowling attack that defended the 164-run total on Sunday. The hosts went off to a terrific start but the failure of middle-order cost them the game.

“Vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought all his experience into play. He is a class bowler. A target of 165 is very much attainable in today’s T20 cricket but India’s bowling was top-notch and Sri Lanka’s batting could not stand up to the challenge,” Akmal said.