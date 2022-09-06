India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: IND eye improved bowling effort in must-win Super 4 game; Toss at 7 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score: India eye crucial points as they face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 stage clash of the tournament. Follow Live Score and Updates of IND vs SL Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 game here.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: India lock horns with Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 clash at the Asia Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side heads into the game with a heavy wound of defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan. The top three batters including Virat Kohli showed a lot of aggression and gave India an electric start. But their bowling faltered as the five-bowler theory proved costly against the Round-2 clash versus Pakistan, who chased down the 181-run total with a ball to spare in Dubai. Sri Lanka saw off Afghanistan on Saturday while India lost to Pakistan to start the Super 4 round. In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India don't have a lot of options to play with in the bowling mix. They desperately need a win to stay in the race for the final on Sunday (September 11). Also, India are defending their Asia Cup title won in 2018 when the tournament used the 50-over format, but their last ICC title came in the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 06, 2022 04:46 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Spotlight on openers Rohit and Rahul
Apart from Kohli's 60, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were impressive in the first six overs, which was a testament to the team's brand new approach in 20-over format. Rohit and Rahul both made quickfire 28s and charged against the three fast bowlers in the powerplay. They added 54 runs for the first wicket.
Sep 06, 2022 04:43 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Updates: Former players on Rishabh Pant's shot selection
Legendary Pakistan pacer Akram felt that Rishabh Pant, known for his power-hitting skills, could have avoided the reverse hit in the Sunday blockbuster against Pakistan.
"Especially at that stage of the game, there was no need to play that shot. I know he plays that shot in Test cricket. I know he is one of the top players in world cricket but at that stage of the game, that shot wasn't required," Akram said on Star Sports.
"Rishabh Pant will be disappointed because that's not his shot. His shot is probably hit it over long-on or deep mid-wicket, you end up hitting over there and get out, absolutely you can take it because that's your strength. Your strength is not reverse-sweeping," said Gautam Gambhir.
Sep 06, 2022 04:41 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Live Score: Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik
Deepak Hooda played against Pakistan as the Indian team management preferred him over Dinesh Karthik, who hardly got to bat in the first two games. It remains to be seen whether Hooda will get another chance, while Rishabh Pant faces criticism over poor shot selection.
The left-handed dasher dismissed off a googly by Shadab Khan, as he tried a reverse sweep, which invited criticism from former cricketers – Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram and Gautam Gambhir
Sep 06, 2022 04:32 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Virat Kohli's second straight fifty
The biggest positive for India in the previous game against Pakistan was the performance of top-3, which included a brilliant 60 from Virat Kohli. After a prolonged lean patch, the former captain has found form in the Asia Cup and struck his second successive half-century.
Sep 06, 2022 04:30 PM IST
IND vs SL T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live: Sri Lanka's turnaround
Sri Lanka won their opening Super 4 match and another victory against Rohit Sharma's India in Dubai on Tuesday will edge them closer to a shot at the title. Having pulled off two close chases against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have turned their campaign around after a heavy defeat in their opening game.
Sep 06, 2022 04:29 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Focus on bowling changes as IND eye two crucial points
India began this Asia Cup with a win over Pakistan but went down to them by five wickets on Sunday. They went in with five bowling options and the troika of Bhuvneshwar-Chahal-Pandya conceded over 120 runs. The must-win game against Sri Lanka could see the return of Avesh Khan, who was unwell ahead of the Pakistan clash. Axar Patel could also be tried out to lend more balance in Jadeja's absence.
Sep 06, 2022 04:21 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Live: Hello and welcome!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the Super 4 contest between India and Sri Lanka, where the Rohit Sharma-led side seeks two crucial points to stay alive in the tournament. Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka, on the other hand, looks to carry forward the momentum gained after winning against Afghanistan.