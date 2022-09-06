India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: IND eye improved bowling effort in must-win Super 4 game; Toss at 7 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: India lock horns with Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 clash at the Asia Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side heads into the game with a heavy wound of defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan. The top three batters including Virat Kohli showed a lot of aggression and gave India an electric start. But their bowling faltered as the five-bowler theory proved costly against the Round-2 clash versus Pakistan, who chased down the 181-run total with a ball to spare in Dubai. Sri Lanka saw off Afghanistan on Saturday while India lost to Pakistan to start the Super 4 round. In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India don't have a lot of options to play with in the bowling mix. They desperately need a win to stay in the race for the final on Sunday (September 11). Also, India are defending their Asia Cup title won in 2018 when the tournament used the 50-over format, but their last ICC title came in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

