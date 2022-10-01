Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Women's Asia Cup 2022: Dominant Jemimah puts IND W in sight of big total
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Women's Asia Cup 2022: Dominant Jemimah puts IND W in sight of big total

Updated on Oct 01, 2022 02:24 PM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues has scored her eighth T20I half century. Follow live score and updates of IND W vs SL W, Women's Asia Cup from Sylhet here. 

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Score
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Score(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: India were put to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss and lost an early wicket in the form of Smriti Mandhana. Her opening partner soon followed suit thanks to a sensational catch on the ropes by Malsha Shehani. However, Jemimah Rodrigues has since put India on top with a masterful half century. Her captain Harmanpreet Kaur has played second fiddle perfectly well and the pair have put India firmly in the driver's seat going into the last four overs. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 01, 2022 02:21 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Live: OUT! Jemimah falls

    Length ball from Athapaththu that stays low and knocks Jemimah over. A sensational innings comes to an end and it may have won India the match. 

    Jemimah b Athapaththu 76 (53), India are 134/4 in 17.4 overs

  • Oct 01, 2022 02:16 PM IST

    Women's Asia Cup live score: FOUR! Audacious from Jemimah!

    The only thing stopping that from being a full-fledged switch hit was that she didn't change her grip. Flighted delivery, Jemimah switches her stance and then sweeps it behind square for what originally was her offside for a boundary, the second one in a row in the over. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 02:11 PM IST

    IND W vs SL W Live: GONE! The partnership is broken!

    She was starting to go for every ball and perishes. Harmanpreet comes down the track, Ranasinghe sees that and throws it wide. The Indian captain misses the delivery and the wicketkeeper does the rest. 

    Harmanpreet st Sanjeewani b Ranasinghe 33 (30), India 115/3 in 15.5 overs

  • Oct 01, 2022 02:04 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Live: Harmanpreet needs attention

    It is ridiculously hot and Harmanpreet signals to the dug out after taking a single. She lets the bat drop and then goes down on her haunches as the physio runs out with a few of Harmanpreet's team mates with cold towels, fluids and a big umbrella. The partnership between these two is on 81 off 64, it really has been some show. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 02:03 PM IST

    Women's Asia Cup live score: 100 up for India

    Perfect timing as well as the Indian innings enters the last four overs. This is all looking very good for India but then the one thing that does threaten these players is the heat and humidity out there.

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:52 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Live: 50 for Jemimah!

    She gets there in 38 balls. Her eighth half century and Sri Lanka in a real spot of both. Jemimah is looking absolutely golden today, glittering shots, absolutely picture perfect. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:48 PM IST

    Women's Asia Cup live score: SIX! Majestic Jemimah!

    50 partnership between these two! Jemimah steps down the track and sends Dilhari downtown. First six of the tournament for India. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:46 PM IST

    IND W vs SL W Live: FOUR! 1st boundary for Harmanpreet

    This is not good news for Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet was playing second fiddle for Jemimah so far, it will India all the way if she succesfully switches gears and they fire from both ends. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:34 PM IST

    Women's Asia Cup live score: 50 up for India!

    Glorious cover drive once again from Jemimah off the fourth ball of the eighth and India get to 50. Then she smashes one through midwicket for another boundary off the last ball of that over. Jemimah is now on 36 off 25 and runs are just flowing for her and India now. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:29 PM IST

    IND W vs SL W Live: India 44/2 after 7 overs

    Looks like a good recovery is on here for the Indians, they are looking to not lose wickets but Jemimah has kept the scoreboard ticking nicely as well. Sri Lanka know they have to take at least two more wickets as quickly as possible so as to not lose all the pressure they built with those two early wickets. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:27 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Live: FOUR AGAIN!

    It looked like Jemimah had hit India's first six of the tournament but the third umpire decides that the ball did not really hit the rope on the full. Quite a loose delivery that from Achini Kulasuriya after being driven for four off the previous, full toss on leg, Jemimah just whips it away to the boundary. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:26 PM IST

    Women's Asia Cup live score: FOUR! Terrific from Jemimah

    Glorious from Jemimah. Full delivery outside off, Jemimah leans into a near perfect cover drive for four. She has looked thus far and moves to 22 off 18 with that. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:15 PM IST

    IND W vs SL W Live: OUT! SCREAMER ALERT!

    Oh, that is an early contender for catch of the tournament! Shafali Verma falls. She skips down the track to try and go over the top, doesn't quite hit it cleanly. Malsha Shehani runs to her right from long-on and then dives to pluck the ball just before it hit the ground. Sharp work there and Sri Lanka are on top. 

    Shafali c Shehani b Ranasinghe 10 (11), India 23/2 in 4 overs

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:07 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Live: GONE! Mandhana falls!

    That is a good catch and a big, big wicket early on for Sri Lanka. It looked like Nilakshi De Silva dropped Mandhana off the last ball of the previous over, not too clear if it had carried or not but if she did, she has more than made up for it here. Mandhana hits it a bit straighter than she wanted, De Silva comes running in to her left from long-on and completes the catch. 

    Mandhana c de Silva b Kumari 6 (7), India 13/1 after 2.2 overs

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:06 PM IST

    Women's Asia Cup live score: FOUR! Mandhana goes aerial

    Nice juicy full toss from spinner Oshadi Ranasinghe and Mandhana won't miss out on those. Steps down the track and hits through the line, the ball takes a bounce before going over the boundary. 

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:04 PM IST

    IND W vs SL W Live: India 6/0 after 1st over

    Sugandika Kumari bowling the first over Sri Lanka, Shafali Verma takes strike with Smriti Mandhana at the other end and both players are off the mark with singles off the first balls they faced. Shafali then smashed a length ball through cover-point off the fourth delivery to get India's first boundary of the match.  

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:01 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Live: What Harmanpreet said

    “We were also looking to bowl which would have given us an idea about how the surface plays. We have a balanced side, new batters and bowlers are coming up and we hope they do well. We are going with 3 spinners and two pacers.”

  • Oct 01, 2022 01:00 PM IST

    IND W vs SL W Live: Sri Lanka XI

    Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

  • Oct 01, 2022 12:59 PM IST

    Women's Asia Cup live score: India XI

    Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

  • Oct 01, 2022 12:55 PM IST

    IND W vs SL W Live: Hello and welcome

    Sri Lanka have won the toss and chosen to field. Athar Ali Khan had said earlier that spinners will reap rewards on this pitch but as the noon progresses, batters will have the advantage.

women's asia cup india women cricket team

