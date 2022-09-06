India vs Sri Lanka T20 Live Streaming Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: When and where to watch IND vs SL Live Online and on TV

Having crashed to a defeat against Pakistan in their Super Stage 4 opener, India will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways against Sri Lanka in their upcoming Asia Cup 2022 fixture, on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India lost by five wickets against Pakistan on Sunday. Chasing a target of 182 runs, Pakistan reached 182 for five in 19.5 overs. Initially, a knock of 60 runs off 44 balls by Virat Kohli helped India post 181 for seven in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka began their Super 4 stage on a strong note, beating Afghanistan by four wickets on Saturday. Chasing a target of 176 runs, Sri Lanka reached 179 for six in 19.1 overs with Bhanuka Rajapaksa's quickfire knock of 31 runs off 14 balls coming in handy. Initially, Afghanistan posted 175 for six in 20 overs, with Dilshan Madushanka taking two wickets.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON